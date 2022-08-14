Welcome rains, cooler temps expected across eastern Nebraska

Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa residents can look forward to cooler conditions this week combined with significant chances of rain.

“We are forecasting light showers scattered across the area,” Brian Barjenbruch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley, said Sunday. “It doesn’t look like any downpours will be occurring, but we should see some significant precipitation, which is much needed.”

The chances for showers will begin Monday morning and linger throughout the day, he said. The prospects for rain are especially high Monday night going into Tuesday because of a slow-moving storm system rolling out of the northwest.

Barjenbruch said that storm system will be pulling in precipitation from the ongoing rain over the southwestern U.S. That system is expected to bring rain into eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

“Almost everyone in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will get some rain,” he said. “There will be pockets where (residents) see an inch or more of precipitation. The best chance for widespread rain will come Tuesday morning.”

Cloudy skies will combine with the rain to lower temperatures in the area. The highs for Omaha will be in the low 80s on Monday and mid-70s on Tuesday, Barjenbruch said.

Norfolk, Fremont, Omaha and Nebraska City are expected to form the southwestern edge of the storm front, with those areas having the best chance of an inch or more of rain. The showers are expected to shift southeast and mostly out of the area by Tuesday evening.

While not as cool as Tuesday, the remainder of the weekly forecast calls for temperatures to be below the normal high of 86 for this time of year. Any high heat is predicted to remain west of the Rockies.

The high temperature for Omaha on Wednesday is expected to be 80, with highs in the low 80s on Thursday and Friday, Barjenbruch said. Additional chances for rain will arrive over the weekend, he said.

“It does look like we’re going to have additional rain chances starting Friday and maybe even on Saturday,” he said. “We are well behind on our (average) precipitation in most areas for this time of year.”

The eight- to 14-day forecast from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center calls for cooler conditions across eastern Nebraska and occasional chances for rain. Omaha’s last significant rainfall came Aug. 7 into Aug. 8, when 0.88 of an inch fell at Eppley Airfield, but many places in the area got nothing at all, Barjenbruch said.

“We’re in what we call a flash drought because of the lack of rain and high temperatures,” he said. “At this point, we’re hoping for a lot more chances for rain.”