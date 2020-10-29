'We're not giving up': 8-year-old's body still missing after two-day search of Platte River

Latressa had gotten the invitation from her sister earlier that day. Her husband, Teablo, told her to go ahead without him. The family was wrapping up a remodel of their home, and he would stay behind to work on Taries’ room.

As they made their way toward Schramm in their car, Latressa enjoyed the moment with her sister.

“My nieces are in the back, and my kids are in the back. We grew up close, and we always tried to keep our kids close together,” she said.

When the family reached the river, Latressa found a sandbar where they could put their stuff down. Her son played with a dog nearby and her two youngest daughters played near her.

Taries and her 11- and 12-year-old cousins soon headed farther east on the river. Latressa could see them playing in the distance, the water first up to their ankles, then to their waists.

“I remember yelling Taries’ name. They were still waist- deep. I didn’t like how everyone was getting separated,” Latressa said.

She walked in the water toward the girls.

“I was trying as hard as I can to get over there,” she said, “and I can see Taries.”