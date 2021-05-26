'We're not gonna give up hope': La Vista community holds prayer vigil for missing boy

Rikli and Kindig thanked the law enforcement officers and rescue teams who have been leading the search, saying that they are all “running on fumes.” In a video posted to social media Tuesday, Kindig said more than 15 outside public service agencies have provided personnel and equipment for the search. The Salvation Army has aided search teams and volunteers through a disaster relief canteen.

“Seeing the crowd here is my inspiration,” Kindig said Wednesday night.

“We are a community of family,” he continued. “As you all know, sometimes family disagrees ... but when there's adversity, family comes together, and you’ve exhibited that by your volunteer efforts and being here tonight. Continue to help.”

Rikli also thanked those who have been using social media to help organize and raise awareness for the missing boy.

He said that he wasn’t sure whether members of Ryan’s family were at the event.

"If you are, know that we love you, we care about you and support you,” he said.