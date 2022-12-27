'We're stuck': Passengers frustrated as Southwest continues to cancel Eppley flights

Lauren Compton had been hoping to return home to Colorado on a Southwest Airlines flight Tuesday.

But that didn’t happen.

For at least the second straight day, the world’s largest low-cost airline accounted for the vast majority of canceled flights at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield. Out of the 21 arrival flights that were canceled at Eppley Tuesday, 20 of those belonged to Southwest, according to an Omaha Airport Authority spokesman. Southwest flights also accounted for 21 of the 23 canceled departing flights.

“Now we’re stuck,” Compton said. Compton added that she and her family are looking at renting a car to drive home, but one won’t be available until Thursday.

Compton’s frustrations were shared by other Southwest passengers at Eppley and airports across the country.

James Welch also said he and his wife were stuck after originally planning to fly Tuesday to Dallas via Southwest. They had hoped to spend a few days visiting their daughter before returning home to Orlando, Florida, at the end of the week. Southwest’s problems have shaken the Welches’ confidence in the airline.

“We fly Southwest all of the time,” James said. “We’ve had occasional delays and rare flight cancellations. But obviously nothing like this.”

After canceling more than 70% of its flights on Monday, Southwest followed up by canceling more than 60% on Tuesday. In comparison, American, United, Delta and JetBlue airlines had cancellation rates ranging from 0% to 2%.

Southwest spokesman Jay McVay said at a press conference in Houston that cancellations snowballed as storm systems moved across the country, leaving flight crews and planes out of place.

"So we've been chasing our tails, trying to catch up and get back to normal — safely, which is our number one priority — as quickly as we could," he said. "And that's exactly how we ended up where we are today."

Leaders of unions representing Southwest pilots and flight attendants blamed antiquated crew-scheduling software and criticized company management.

Southwest’s problems and operational disruptions have drawn scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The federal agency called the rate of cancellations "disproportionate and unacceptable" and sought to ensure that the Dallas carrier was sticking by its obligations to stranded customers. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is taking an interest in Southwest's woes.

Some passengers have looked into booking flights with other airlines.

Coree Garfoot of Omaha was standing in line to rebook a Southwest flight to Washington, D.C. for her daughter, Libby, who was scheduled to fly out next Monday after her Tuesday flight was canceled. The Garfoots said they looked at other airlines but found the earliest available flight on another carrier won’t leave until Saturday and will cost substantially more.

“Everything is like $1,000 or more,” Libby Garfoot said.

In an email, a Southwest spokesman told The World-Herald that the airline will operate at roughly one-third of its usual schedule over the next several days. The airline has scrubbed 2,500 flights for Wednesday and nearly 1,200 for Thursday.

Southwest Airlines is the most used passenger airline at Eppley. In 2022, as of November, 1,513,855 Eppley passengers flew on Southwest, according to statistics from the Omaha Airport Authority. That number accounts for 36.6% of all passengers.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

