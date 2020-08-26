Werner Park, home of Storm Chasers and Union Omaha, to keep name through 2030 baseball season

Werner Park, home of the Omaha Storm Chasers, will retain its name for at least the next decade.
The Storm Chasers and Werner Enterprises, the transportation and logistics company behind the Papillion ballpark's name, announced a partnership extension this week that secures the Werner name through the 2030 minor league baseball season.
Werner's blue and yellow logo has adorned the ballpark since it opened in April 2011. Martie Cordaro, president of the Storm Chasers, said the naming deal provides the team with a "stable and solid foundation" moving forward.
"Werner Enterprises is the foundation of Triple-A Baseball in the metro area," Cordaro said in a press release. "The first 10 years in Sarpy County ... have been filled with many fantastic memories for our fans and the community. We continue to be humbled by the constant and unwavering support of both the leadership and all associates at Werner."
Cordaro declined to disclose the cost of the naming deal.
Werner Enterprises’ founder and chairman, C.L. Werner, contributed a personal donation to assist with the naming rights package, according to the press release.
“I have been proud to support the community through this partnership and even more excited to contribute to the success of another 10 years," Werner said.
Several companies were floated as possible naming rights partners in early 2010, when the then-Omaha Royals were searching for a partner. Those included Pay Pal, Cabela’s, Oriental Trading and Omaha Steaks.
But the stadium's naming rights eventually went to Werner Enterprises, which has partnered with the baseball team in some capacity since 2006. The stadium sits less than two miles from Werner’s headquarters near Interstate 80.
This is the second time that the naming rights for the ballpark have been renewed, Cordaro said. In 2014, the team announced a five-year extension with Werner that began in 2016.
The Storm Chasers, like every minor league team in the country, have been sidelined this year after the league canceled the season in June because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this month, officials with Sarpy County, which owns the ballpark, said they had agreed to delay the team’s next lease payment until Oct. 1 to give the team time to investigate funding options available to businesses affected by the pandemic.
That $238,230 semiannual payment originally was due June 1.
Under the terms of the agreement between Sarpy County and the Storm Chasers, the team — not the county — is responsible for the ballpark's naming rights.
Even though the Storm Chasers aren't playing, the stadium hasn't been sitting quiet.
Union Omaha, the city's new USL League One soccer team, also calls Werner Park home. The team remains undefeated this season and will host its next match Saturday.
That match is sold out, but Cordaro on Wednesday said tickets were still available for home matches on Sept. 6 and Sept. 19.
Throughout the summer, Werner Park staffers have found other events to keep activity at the ballpark: selling concession stand favorites in the parking lot, allowing picnics in the outfield and hosting drive-up fireworks shows.
