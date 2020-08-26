Werner Park, home of Storm Chasers and Union Omaha, to keep name through 2030 baseball season

Werner Park, home of the Omaha Storm Chasers, will retain its name for at least the next decade.

The Storm Chasers and Werner Enterprises, the transportation and logistics company behind the Papillion ballpark's name, announced a partnership extension this week that secures the Werner name through the 2030 minor league baseball season.

Werner's blue and yellow logo has adorned the ballpark since it opened in April 2011. Martie Cordaro, president of the Storm Chasers, said the naming deal provides the team with a "stable and solid foundation" moving forward.

"Werner Enterprises is the foundation of Triple-A Baseball in the metro area," Cordaro said in a press release. "The first 10 years in Sarpy County ... have been filled with many fantastic memories for our fans and the community. We continue to be humbled by the constant and unwavering support of both the leadership and all associates at Werner."

Cordaro declined to disclose the cost of the naming deal.

Werner Enterprises’ founder and chairman, C.L. Werner, contributed a personal donation to assist with the naming rights package, according to the press release.