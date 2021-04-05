West Maple crash leaves Omaha woman with life-threatening injuries

An Omaha woman suffered life-threatening injuries Monday morning in a collision with another vehicle, police said.

Narissa Scales, 41, was driving east on West Maple Road and had attempted to turn north onto Emmett Street when Scales' car was struck by an oncoming Jeep, according to police.

Scales, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered a head injury that is considered life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee, Moises Morales, also of Omaha, suffered a serious head injury. Morales was wearing a seat belt.

Both drivers were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. by the entrance to Hefflinger Park. Westbound West Maple Road was closed until 12:30 p.m.

