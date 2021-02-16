West Omaha warehouse sustains heavy damage in early-morning fire

An early-morning fire Tuesday caused extensive damage to a storage warehouse near 215th Street and West Maple Road.

Fire crews were dispatched to the warehouse, valued at $123,000, about 6:30 a.m., Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said. Firefighters reported smoke and flames upon arriving at 21530 West Maple Road.

One occupant, who was not injured, got out of the building before firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental due to a work light being placed too close to combustible material, Fitzpatrick said.

Investigators estimated damage to the structure at $50,500. There was approximately $4,500 in damage to the contents of the warehouse, Fitzpatrick said.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.