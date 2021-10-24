Westside inducts five alumni into Hall of Fame

The Westside Community Schools inducted five alumni into the Westside Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Scott Carlson, Linda Sorenson Meigs, Chris Mundy, Robert Rose and Michael Staenberg were honored at a ceremony hosted by the Westside Community Schools, the Westside Foundation and the Westside Alumni Association.

Carlson graduated from Westside in 1975 and serves as chairman and CEO of Westin Foods. He also serves as an education advocate through work with Bellevue University, Creighton University, the University of Nebraska and the Westside Foundation.

Meigs graduated in 1968. An award-winning artist and author, she’s also known for saving the Florence Mill from demolition in 1998. The mill is now a nonprofit museum on the National Register of Historic Places.

Mundy, class of 1984, is the co-executive producer of the Emmy Award-winning Netflix series “Ozark.” He’s also written for more than 25 TV shows, including “Chicago Hope” and “Criminal Minds.”