What heat? Annual Independence Day parade, festivities bring thousands to Ralston

Despite a heat advisory and a feels-like temperature of 108 degrees, thousands gathered in Ralston Monday for the community's annual Independence Day celebration.

Umbrellas lined with tin foil to repel the sun, water guns and snow cones were just a few ways that people tried to stay cool in the blistering sun. American flags adorned the yards of surrounding homes and the apparel of many parade watchers and participants.

This year's parade marks the 62nd annual celebration in Ralston, a longtime tradition and a point of pride for the community. According to the Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce, the parade regularly draws up to 40,000 people — more than five times the population of Ralston — to the area.

"It's Ralston's thing," said David Kinney, a Ralston resident. "Anyone you talk to around the Fourth, it's less 'are you going to the parade?' and more 'where did you put your blanket?'"

That sense of hometown pride is visible in the parade. Ralston High School's band, dance team and cheerleading squad all performed for the crowd to booming applause. Local businesses marched or hosted events before and after the parade, which Kinney says helps to highlight all that the small city has the offer.

But with such a large crowd, the parade draws participants from far beyond Ralston. The Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles, which is located in Lexington, brought World War II-era trucks and tanks to drive down Ralston's Main Street. About 50 Ukrainian Americans marched together, waving Ukrainian and American flags side-by-side to a warm reception from the crowd.

Politicians also flock to the parade route, with candidates for offices from Congress to school boards and county attorney connecting with voters. Gov. Pete Ricketts also stopped by a pre-parade party.

"It's so much fun to see generations of Ralston folks celebrating together and showing the entire metro area what Independence City hospitality is all about," said Debra Joy Groesser, wife of Ralston mayor Donald Groesser.

At least a dozen petition gatherers were at the festivities attempting to secure signatures for a variety of ballot initiatives ahead of the July 7 deadline. Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana set up a booth along the parade route as other volunteers roamed the crowd. Petitions to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour and to require voter identification were also circulated.

Right after the parade, the Ralston Volunteer Fire Department hosted a water fight for kids and overheated adults. Sojourn Café also hosted a corn on the cob eating competition. The winner ate 12 spicy corn cobs in 10 minutes and Ralston Police Chief Marc Leonardo tied for third with 10 corn cobs.

Ralston's celebration lasted into the evening hours, with more events throughout the afternoon and a fireworks show at Ralston Arena in the evening.

