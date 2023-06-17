What exactly is a Demon Deacon?

Many College World Series fans mingling outside of Charles Schwab Field Friday and Saturday afternoon weren’t exactly sure what Wake Forest’s mascot actually is. Wake Forest is competing in the College World Series for the first time since 1955.

A few people said they know the mascot is an old man or that he rides a motorcycle, and one person said she finds the mascot “a little creepy.”

Russ Mayer of Gretna knows the Demon Deacon well. He played basketball for Wake Forest, graduating in 1971. The deacon portion of the mascot represents Wake Forest’s religious roots, as the school was originally founded in the 1830s as a Baptist college to educate young ministers.

"The deacon is a religious guy," Mayer said. "The demon has to do with how competitive and how ferocious they are."

Several Wake Forest fans said they're proud of their unusual mascot.

"It's different, you know? Nobody else's is like that," said Mark Houston of Sarasota, Florida.

Some fans said they think he's charming or funny.

"He's just fun-spirited," said Darby Deutsch of Charlottesville, Virginia.

As one fan from Atlanta pointed out, the origins of the mascot are "a little complicated." The other mascots represented in this year’s College World Series include the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, the TCU Horned Frogs, Virginia Cavaliers, Florida Gators, Stanford Cardinal, Tennessee Volunteers and LSU Tigers.

Wake Forest's mascot stems back to the 1920s, when a school reporter gave the Wake Forest football team the nickname "Demon Deacons" after a "devilish" win over the Trinity Blue Devils (now the Duke Blue Devils), according to the school's athletics website. Then in 1941, a student named Jack Baldwin took on a dare from a fraternity brother and dressed up as what he thought an old-time Baptist deacon looked like, complete with a top hat, tuxedo and a black umbrella.

While the school was originally founded in Wake Forest, North Carolina, the school moved to its current home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in 1956. Wake Forest is part of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The school had previously been known as the Baptists, and at one point the tigers, but neither stuck quite like Demon Deacons.

The Demon Deacon evolved into a complete costume with a large deacon head in 1980, according to the athletics website. The current rendition of the mascot includes an oversized head with long white sideburns and an elongated chin. The mascot is decked out in the school's colors -- black and gold -- with a bowtie, suit jacket and top hat.

The Demon Deacon is also known for riding out on a motorcycle before Wake Forest football games and other sporting events.

A logo version of the mascot shows the deacon from a side view, with teeth bared and eyebrows furrowed. A shirt designed to celebrate Wake Forest's return to the College World Series this year plastered that distinct grin and top hat onto a baseball.

"There's a lot of tigers and stuff like that," Houston said. "But I think ours is kind of unique."

Photos: 2023 College World Series, June 17