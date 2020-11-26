What some Nebraskans have learned and how they have grown during the pandemic

When our respective library branches reopened, we all claimed our reading challenge pins.

We’ve known each other for several years, but somehow have never really discussed our reading habits. This has been a really fun, new way to connect. We’ve swapped reading recommendations and physical books — outside and masked up. Even though it’s just reading, we’ve really encouraged each other to stick with it, and it just feels like we’ve got each other’s backs.

And just personally, I know it’s been nice to turn off the news and get lost in someone else’s story for a while. It’s also really helped me discover everything the library has to offer.

— Kelsey Stewart

Cards, snark and laughter

My fondest memory of the pandemic: Playing spades on my weekends with my wife and our only resident daughter, who were both furloughed from their jobs for months.

We found spades with three players to be a handful, so we cut the hearts out of the deck. We also had some spirited games of Uno, with lots of snacks, snark and laughter.

Diaz, our lab mix, always made room for himself under the table, keeping our feet warm and hoping for stray cookie crumbs.