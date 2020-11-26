What some Nebraskans have learned and how they have grown during the pandemic

'The Walking Lady' hits her stride, logging more than 1,400 miles since January
Debbie Riter of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, celebrated her 60th birthday on Nov. 13 with a trip to South Padre Island, Texas, and a power walk on the beach.
It was “The Walking Lady’s” 300th of the year. Just 10 days earlier, her pedometer had turned over 1,400 miles for 2020.
Riter’s walking pace is most people’s jogging pace. She walks a minimum of 4 miles a day, at a 13½-minute pace per mile.
She started down this path in 2008, the year her daughter Mollie graduated from high school. Riter was a school board member and presented Mollie with her diploma. The moment was captured in a photo, with Riter’s back to the camera. She didn’t like what she saw.
“When you’re short and you have extra weight, you’re square,” Riter said. “I had five more kids to graduate, and I didn’t want to be seen that way again. The younger ones don’t know a mom who doesn’t walk.”
Further incentive came when her daughter Heidi was bound for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln marching band a decade ago, and Riter signed on to be a chaperone.
“I wanted to be in shape and ready for that parade,” Riter said.
She got into the habit of walking three times a week, and liked the results.
She told herself, “I can do this.”
Needing goals, she began logging her walks with a W or an X on a calendar. X meant she didn’t walk that day.
“I could see that if I walked 20 times a month, that would be 240 times and 960 miles a year,” she said. “With some extra days, I could get to 1,000 miles for the year,”
Her “pandemic blessing” was traveling less in her job, allowing her to eye a higher goal — 292 to 309 walks for the year. With that number already beat, her new benchmark is 325 by Dec. 31.
Riter hasn’t been to her local fitness center since February. Instead, she rises at 5:30 a.m. and “gets after it,” pounding streets, sidewalks and trails.
“The older you get, the more you realize diet, exercise and sleep are so important,” said the mother of seven and grandma of seven. Grandchild No. 8 is due in January.
Her tips for embarking on a walking routine at any age:
» Be realistic. Take one day at a time and don’t give up if you slip up. Start again.
» Track your progress. Be disciplined and accountable to yourself. Post photos of your kids and grandkids to keep you motivated.
» Invest in two or three pairs of good walking shoes and rotate them daily. Riter has seven pairs of the same brand and style: Brooks’ Ghost 12, in every color.
» Consider walking the same safe route in winter, when weather conditions can change and walking surfaces can contribute to slips, trips and falls. Switch up your routes other times of the year to ward off boredom. And consider investing in a treadmill for use in inclement weather.
» Listen to podcasts, audiobooks or music while you walk to keep from being bored.
Riter keeps that 12-year-old photo from her daughter’s graduation in her Bible — as motivation, but also as affirmation of how far she has come.
“It’s totally endorphin-producing,” she said of the high she gets from walking.
— Chris Christen
Designs on watercolors
The pandemic brought a renewed interest in watercolor painting for Omahan Margie Trembley. With runway shows and special occasions canceled because of COVID-19, her hat-making business has been on hold. Virus concerns also temporarily closed her boutique-studio, Springfield Artworks, in Springfield, Nebraska.
“I needed to use some of my creative energy,” she said.
She had some brushes and paints around the house and store, so she gathered them up and enrolled in online classes with Beth Woessner, an artist from Fayetteville, Arkansas.
“I took watercolor lessons more than 15 years ago, but the second time around is so much better,” Trembley said of finessing her technique and finding her style with encouragement and guidance from Woessner.
“I’m not a drawer. I just take that brush and go nuts with it,” Trembley said of her watercolor still lifes.
Her pastime even is bringing in a little money from sales to people seeing her latest creations on social media and inquiring about their availability. If Trembley doesn’t want to part with an original, she happily obliges a giclée print with help from friends at Hot Shops Art Center. — Chris Christen
Reading challenge puts dusty library cards to use, rekindles trio's friendship
In January, I decided to renew my very old library card so I could tackle the 2020 reading challenge. Two of my girlfriends — Rachel Ness and Kristen Rowley — signed on shortly after that.
When things shut down because of the pandemic, we all stepped up our game. Both of my girlfriends set goals to read 12 books this year. Currently, they’re on No. 60 and No. 98, and I’m on No. 92.
When our respective library branches reopened, we all claimed our reading challenge pins.
We’ve known each other for several years, but somehow have never really discussed our reading habits. This has been a really fun, new way to connect. We’ve swapped reading recommendations and physical books — outside and masked up. Even though it’s just reading, we’ve really encouraged each other to stick with it, and it just feels like we’ve got each other’s backs.
And just personally, I know it’s been nice to turn off the news and get lost in someone else’s story for a while. It’s also really helped me discover everything the library has to offer.
— Kelsey Stewart
Cards, snark and laughter
My fondest memory of the pandemic: Playing spades on my weekends with my wife and our only resident daughter, who were both furloughed from their jobs for months.
We found spades with three players to be a handful, so we cut the hearts out of the deck. We also had some spirited games of Uno, with lots of snacks, snark and laughter.
Diaz, our lab mix, always made room for himself under the table, keeping our feet warm and hoping for stray cookie crumbs.
One night, we tried to engage our cat, Daisy, in 52-Card Pickup. She demurred.
The world outside in March and April was so quiet, and our little kitchen scene felt like something out of a Norman Rockwell painting.
Our family had been through a difficult few years, but I couldn’t have asked for better lockdown companions.
— Rich Mills
Niece's job loss leads to Hallmark moments with Aunt Maxine
A job loss early in the pandemic had a silver lining for Omahan Jeri Engen.
She was able to spend a lot of quality time with her aunt, Maxine Hedquist, who was downsizing from a condominium home to an assisted living apartment.
“She’s one of my few living relatives, and she’s a joy,” Engen said.
Aunt Maxine was diagnosed with ALS in March 2019. A fall earlier this year prompted family to seek a safer living situation for the 73-year-old. They chose Remington Heights and began the task of helping the ever-positive Maxine prepare for the September move.
“Because of COVID, I was able to spend about every day with her for two weeks while we slowly went through her belongings,” Engen said. “The best part was that I had the time to listen to her stories.”
Sorting through greeting cards was an extra-special trip down memory lane as Aunt Maxine shared tidbits about the senders.
“She kept every greeting card anyone ever sent her,” said Engen, who coincidentally works part-time at a Hallmark store, where holiday cards are flying off the shelves.
“She has the biggest heart and positive attitude, and I’m just so blessed and happy that I got to spend so much time with her,” Engen said. “Her sense of humor is the best. We laughed a few times until we cried.”
Aunt Maxine has a first-floor apartment at Remington Heights, which means family and friends are able to do window visits. As cold weather moves in and sitting outdoors becomes impractical, group chats and FaceTime likely will be primary ways of connecting.
“Nothing about moving into assisted living is easy,” Engen said. And then there’s the pandemic. “I don’t know how she stays so upbeat.”
A wide circle of friends helps. Maxine spent 17 years working part-time at the Jewish Community Center as a front desk receptionist. Declining health and COVID-19 concerns prompted her to retire from the job.
Engen’s last side-by-side visit with her aunt was the day before her move to Remington Heights.
“I hugged her like the biggest teddy bear on the planet, not knowing when I’d be able to do that again,” Engen said.
— Chris Christen
Mother-daughter time
My daughter will be going off to college next year, and I’ve been thinking a lot about what that will be like. I’m thankful for the time I have with her while she is still at home. And because of the pandemic, I have had more time with her than usual — I am working from home and she has been at times remote learning and now on a hybrid schedule. I hear about her day right away as she pops out of her room with updates on classes and funny stories. I will miss that!
— Pam Richter
Mom is grateful for innovative staff, continued fun at Munroe-Meyer Institute
Social experiences are crucial for people with autism, and social clubs have had mixed success in carrying on during the pandemic. The successful ones are led by innovators who have found creative ways to keep going — different venues, different events, different rules. One praiseworthy club is run by the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Munroe-Meyer Institute. This specific club is for young adults. One of the club’s successful gatherings this fall was a mask-mandatory Halloween party filled with fun and normalcy. I’m grateful for these caring individuals who go the extra mile during hard times.
— Pam Thomas
When open house plan crumbles, free pie pickup goes curbside for Realtors' clients
Omaha Realtor Ken Jansen and his daughter and business partner, Lisa Jansen Bartholow, hosted a curbside pie pickup event on Tuesday as a thank you to clients for their “loyalty, friendship and referrals.”
The Jansen Team started the gesture four or five years ago. An open house at their NP Dodge office usually accompanies the giveaway. COVID-19 dashed such plans this year in their new digs at 8601 Dodge St., but 320 preordered pies still landed in clients’ hands. Any pies that didn’t get picked up were donated to the Open Door Mission and Youth Emergency Services, Jansen Bartholow said.
This year, apple was the most-requested pie − bumping pumpkin from its long-held top spot. Cherry remained a distant third.
— Chris Christen
Photos: Our best staff images from November 2020
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.