What they're saying: Reaction to streetcar, Mutual of Omaha announcements

“This has been the work of so many over a very long time, and I couldn’t be happier to see it become a reality. The streetcar will be a catalyst for more density, which will bring new jobs and housing back into the core,” Lund said. “World-class cities have world-class transit systems and, most importantly, they are walkable. Midtown and downtown are the heart of Omaha, and these neighborhoods will now have yet another mode of transportation for people to choose.”

Nicole Wheeler, Omaha resident and co-owner of the Dundee Book Co.

Before moving forward with the project, the city should study the long-term impacts of tax increment financing, Wheeler said.

"We should have some analysis of this at some point before continuing to go all in on it," she added.

Many companies have shifted to remote or hybrid workplaces because of the pandemic. Building a corporate headquarters at the end of a park may not pack the same punch as it did 20 to 30 years ago, Wheeler said.

"We are moving our library in a seemingly hasty manner, so that we can try and build downtown features that are not modern," she said.