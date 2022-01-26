What they're saying: Reaction to streetcar, Mutual of Omaha announcements

Relocation of a Fortune 500 company and a new streetcar route will help to spur development in the downtown corridor and should be a perk for young professionals in the community, according to a trio of development experts.
Omaha officials unveiled plans Wednesday for Mutual of Omaha to move its headquarters from midtown to the site of the W. Dale Clark Library in downtown Omaha. Also announced were plans for a three-mile streetcar system that would run from the University of Nebraska Medical Center to Omaha's riverfront.
The president of the Omaha City Council members said the project represents an investment in the city's urban core but also noted that the project still has to go through the necessary approvals.
An Omaha resident was wary of the project, citing concerns about workplaces shifting to remote or hybrid options and the relocation of the downtown library.
W. Todd Johnson, senior vice president of economic development with the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce
The move should accelerate development along the streetcar route and in the heart of downtown, Johnson said.
Young professionals, especially, should benefit and the plans should help retain and recruit young people. Some of the young professionals involved with the chamber were briefed Tuesday evening, Johnson said. The plans were well received.
"Young professionals want to live somewhere cool. Streetcars are cool. Towers and parks and mobility are cool," Johnson said. "This — even just having a rendering and a picture — this is wind in our sail."
Scott Dobbe, executive director of Omaha by Design, and modern streetcar advocate
The streetcar project is about more than transportation, Dobbe said. It also should help incentivize businesses to move or open downtown as well as help retain and recruit talented young professionals.
Omaha is at an advantage in being able to see how other cities run their streetcar programs, Dobbe said. The east-west route — and eventual extensions north and south — should help to spur mixed use development and provide more walkable, vibrant and healthy neighborhoods, he said.
"Housing to businesses to restaurants and neighborhood watering holes — mixed use and mixed use income is the key to successful, thriving communities," Dobbe said.
Mutual's move is a "vote of confidence" in the way the city's downtown core is headed, he added.
"A strong and vibrant core is kind of like a beating heart. If that's healthy, the region is healthy," Dobbe said. "To have that vote of confidence from Mutual that they see the trajectory we're on as a city is thrilling to me."
Jay Noddle, president and chief executive officer of Noddle Cos.
Plenty of big announcements come along in the evolution of a city, Noddle said, but few change the trajectory of the city.
Mutual's move and the streetcar project are among such announcements and are part of a domino effect resulting from the riverfront and downtown park revitalization, he said.
The streetcar will connect the bookends of the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus with downtown and the riverfront. Noddle said he expects to see the project bring more jobs and more housing to the city's core.
"I'm 100% confident we're not going to recognize this part of Omaha 10 years from now," he said.
Already, Noddle said he's aware of interest and activity in developing downtown. He expects to see several types of residential developments and a dramatic redevelopment of the land where Mutual's current headquarters sits.
"It's already a pretty remarkable place, but this city will be a first-choice city, and it will be a world-class city when all this is complete," Noddle said.
Jay Lund, developer and modern streetcar advocate
“This has been the work of so many over a very long time, and I couldn’t be happier to see it become a reality. The streetcar will be a catalyst for more density, which will bring new jobs and housing back into the core,” Lund said. “World-class cities have world-class transit systems and, most importantly, they are walkable. Midtown and downtown are the heart of Omaha, and these neighborhoods will now have yet another mode of transportation for people to choose.”
Nicole Wheeler, Omaha resident and co-owner of the Dundee Book Co.
Before moving forward with the project, the city should study the long-term impacts of tax increment financing, Wheeler said.
"We should have some analysis of this at some point before continuing to go all in on it," she added.
Many companies have shifted to remote or hybrid workplaces because of the pandemic. Building a corporate headquarters at the end of a park may not pack the same punch as it did 20 to 30 years ago, Wheeler said.
"We are moving our library in a seemingly hasty manner, so that we can try and build downtown features that are not modern," she said.
Brinker Harding, Omaha City Council member
The health of a community is dependent on its core, Harding said. He cited Mutual's earlier investment in midtown, which spurred development and investment in Blackstone and the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
"Now Mutual is committed to making a similar investment in our downtown. I am confident that this venture will yield incredible results for Omaha and the metropolitan area."
Pete Festersen, Omaha City Council president
City Council members were briefed late last week with general details of the planned announcement, including Mutual's involvement, Festersen said.
"A new skyscraper, 4,000 jobs and an associated streetcar are transformational economic development projects that represent a major reinvestment in our urban core," Festersen said. "The City Council looks forward to reviewing all the details and the proposed financing, which will still require many public hearings and City Council approval in coming months."
The mayor's announcement came the morning after council members heard from the Omaha residents on the move of the W. Dale Clark Library. The council is expected to vote on lease agreements for two new library locations Feb. 1.
"Council members do still have practical questions on the new branch locations," Festersen said, "but this does add a lot of context regarding the proposed move. I do think this information and its relationship to the proposed leases should have been shared with the council and the public earlier."
World-Herald staff writer Jessica Wade contributed to this report.
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2