What to watch for as a Nebraska legislative session like no other ends

We’ve already seen Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha file a rare motion to side-step three rounds of debate on his bill to provide incentives for business growth in low-income areas. And Omaha colleague Sen. Tony Vargas is seeking a way to get his proposal to improve worker safety in packinghouses — which hasn’t been advanced from committee yet — passed this session.

Meltdown or ‘kumbaya’?

Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, the Jedi master of the rules, is still in the Legislature, and he has bottled up the process at the end before, blocking bills he dislikes from passage.

He has only three days left on the floor of the Legislature, where his speeches, scolding and poetry are legendary (he’s term-limited from running for reelection for the second time after more than four decades in the Legislature). Will he play nice? Or go out roaring like the mountain lions he works to protect?

Will there be vetoes?

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln pointed out that the failure to have final approval on several bills on Thursday delays that action to Tuesday — and that leaves the measures vulnerable to a veto by the governor without giving the Legislature a chance to override them.