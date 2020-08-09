What to watch for as a Nebraska legislative session like no other ends

LINCOLN — State lawmakers have three days left in a rough-and-tumble 2020 session, and expect some heavy lifting, more venting of frustrations, and maybe a couple of surprises. In a lot of ways, this year’s suspended-and-then-resumed 60-day session has been a lot like the mythical holiday of Festivus created on the show “Seinfeld” — a lot of airing of grievances, and some feats of strength.
The grievances? Too much partisanship, too many procedural motions to frustrate debate, and too much grumping about grudges and slights in the nonpartisan unicameral legislature.
The fetes of strength? Pushing a compromise property tax relief/business incentive bill, as well as a bill banning a type of second-trimester abortion, toward passage in the waning days of the session, after it appeared that both would be blocked.
The big compromise came after State Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk, the speaker of the Legislature, convened a “super seven” group of legislators. That group finally abandoned a bill that would have revamped the distribution of state aid for K-12 schools — one blocked by education groups — for a different, and more modest, plan that has more than enough support. It would provide $125 million to property taxpayers via a state income tax credit fund next year, ramping up eventually to $375 million.
That’s not a lot of relief — maybe only 6% less on your property tax bill for local schools — but it’s a surprising reversal from the year ago, when nothing got done in addressing the state’s perennial problem of high property taxes.
“I think there was a recognition that we couldn’t fail, that we had to put something together,” said Sen. John Stinner of Gering, one of the architects of the compromise.
Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, another of the seven, credited Scheer for “keeping us in a room until we got an agreement.”
“No one’s particularly happy, but everyone’s going home with something,” Linehan said.
The deal included an update of the state’s tax incentives program for growing businesses, called the ImagiNE Act, and a pledge to come up with $300 million in state money for the NExT project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, provided the project also gets commitments of $1.3 billion in federal and private dollars. The project has been billed as a “game changer” for Omaha and the state, one that will create a national center for response to pandemics, natural disasters and bioterrorism. More than 8,000 permanent jobs, paying upward of $70,000 a year, would be created.
“The timing is right to go to the Department of Defense and FEMA and say, ‘We’ve got this public-private partnership, we’re in the middle of the county’ ” and build that response center in Nebraska, Stinner said.
The state’s current program of tax incentives for businesses, the Advantage Act, expires at the end of the year, and Linehan said the state cannot be left without such a program to encourage job growth and business investment.
Some things to watch in the final three days:
Abortion bill
Can supporters of the bill banning dilation and evacuation abortions, called dismemberment abortions by opponents, stay united? Legislative Bill 814 lacked the needed 33 votes to head off a filibuster when it first came up this session, but got the support of 34 senators to send it to second-round debate on Tuesday.
Abortion opponents, led by Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, say the abortion method is an inhumane and barbaric procedure that should be banned. Those fighting LB 814 say that similar laws have been ruled unconstitutional in other states, and the only thing that will be accomplished if the bill is passed is an expensive legal battle. Passage of LB 814 would be a show of strength for the anti-abortion movement.
Frenetic final days
There’s always some craziness in the final couple of days of a session, as senators scramble to find last-minute ways to get bills passed that might not already be on the final rounds of consideration.
We’ve already seen Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha file a rare motion to side-step three rounds of debate on his bill to provide incentives for business growth in low-income areas. And Omaha colleague Sen. Tony Vargas is seeking a way to get his proposal to improve worker safety in packinghouses — which hasn’t been advanced from committee yet — passed this session.
Meltdown or ‘kumbaya’?
Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, the Jedi master of the rules, is still in the Legislature, and he has bottled up the process at the end before, blocking bills he dislikes from passage.
He has only three days left on the floor of the Legislature, where his speeches, scolding and poetry are legendary (he’s term-limited from running for reelection for the second time after more than four decades in the Legislature). Will he play nice? Or go out roaring like the mountain lions he works to protect?
Will there be vetoes?
Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln pointed out that the failure to have final approval on several bills on Thursday delays that action to Tuesday — and that leaves the measures vulnerable to a veto by the governor without giving the Legislature a chance to override them.
Once a bill gets the Legislature’s final approval, the governor has five days to decide whether to sign or veto a bill, or let it become law without his signature. That means that state lawmakers will be long gone, and home, by the time he renders a final decision on some measures, leaving senators no opportunity to override any vetoes. A bill allowing smaller cities to use land banks, a means to redevelop dilapidated lots and homes, is seen as vulnerable, as well as a measure expanding the ban on racial discrimination to include a person’s hair texture or style.
