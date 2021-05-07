'What you do is so beautiful': Omaha teacher featured on the Rachael Ray show

Laurie States, a math instructor at Omaha Street School, was featured on the Rachael Ray show on Friday.

States shared how she makes her students feel special and loved by baking them cakes on their birthdays.

It started when one of her students said he wasn’t going to come to school on his birthday.

She asked him if she made him a cake he would change his mind, and he said he would.

“Ever since then, at the beginning of the school year, I hand out a notecard for each student, and they write down their birthday and their cake request,” States said. “When the students receive the cake, I want them to feel important, and I just want them to know how much they’re loved, how much they’re valued, and how much they mean to me and the school.”

Ray highlighted States as one of her “2021-ders,” a season-long series highlighting men and women who are making a difference in their local communities.