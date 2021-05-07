 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'What you do is so beautiful': Omaha teacher featured on the Rachael Ray show
1 comment
alert

'What you do is so beautiful': Omaha teacher featured on the Rachael Ray show

Laurie States

“What you do is so beautiful,” Rachael Ray told Laurie States and surprised her with $2,500 from Supernatural baking supplies to help her continue baking cakes for her students.

Check out six chill spots in Omaha for your next park escape.

Laurie States, a math instructor at Omaha Street School, was featured on the Rachael Ray show on Friday.

States shared how she makes her students feel special and loved by baking them cakes on their birthdays.

It started when one of her students said he wasn’t going to come to school on his birthday.

She asked him if she made him a cake he would change his mind, and he said he would.

“Ever since then, at the beginning of the school year, I hand out a notecard for each student, and they write down their birthday and their cake request,” States said. “When the students receive the cake, I want them to feel important, and I just want them to know how much they’re loved, how much they’re valued, and how much they mean to me and the school.”

Ray highlighted States as one of her “2021-ders,” a season-long series highlighting men and women who are making a difference in their local communities.

“What you do is so beautiful,” Ray told States and surprised her with $2,500 from Supernatural baking supplies to help her continue baking cakes for her students.

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta mayor Bottoms won't seek second term

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert