Where did Omar come from? Blue troll that guards Bob Kerrey Bridge to get origin story

Omar has helped students of different cultural backgrounds learn more about Omaha, Visit Omaha says. Some local districts have used Omar’s book to introduce parts of the city to students who don’t speak English.

Three signs on the bridge have codes that link to existing videos that feature the troll. Visit Omaha is working to translate those videos into Spanish.

Officials estimate that in 2019, about 1 million people used the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge. That figure is based on a count by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, Ward said.

Snapchat users can pull up a special filter that will give them spiky blue hair and a scruffy beard to match Omar’s look. In the first three months of Omar’s existence, about 3,300 Snapchat users shared a snap with the filter, Visit Omaha said.

Omar greets visitors from a grassy area near one of the bridge’s pillars north of the National Park Service building. He sits atop a concrete cottage designed by Michael Torres, who also is designing the walking stick. The bronze troll was sculpted by John Lajba.