While clearing debris, volunteer killed in Omaha metro on Kennedy Freeway

A motorist assist volunteer was struck and killed Thursday on the southbound Kennedy Freeway just north of the Sarpy County line.

An emergency dispatcher with Douglas County 911 said the call about the incident came in at 1:30 p.m. The volunteer was believed to have been removing debris from the highway at the time, the dispatcher said.

Following the crash, the Nebraska State Patrol asked on Twitter that drivers take care along highways: "These guys volunteer their time to help stranded motorists day in and day out. Remember to always move over a lane and slow your speeds for these selfless volunteers."

Follow Omaha.com on this developing story.

Notable crime news of 2020

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.