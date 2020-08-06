White House warns Omaha is among 9 cities nationally with concerning coronavirus numbers

A Public Integrity analysis of publicly available data shows that 23 states would now be in the red zone for cases per population, based on the White House Coronavirus Task Force criteria.

On Wednesday’s call, Birx also said residents in “red” or “yellow” counties should stop family gatherings.

“If you’re in a red or yellow county, bringing together family members will create, potentially, particularly if indoors, superspreader events,” she said. “We’re finding that across the South and moving up into the Midwest.”

The White House report detailing which counties are “red” or “yellow” has not been made public, though it is distributed to governors. Public Integrity first revealed the report dated July 14, and the New York Times obtained the July 23 report.

Birx also pointed to four additional cities that are doing relatively well — Boston, Chicago, Detroit and Washington, D.C. — and yet are seeing small increases in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests, according to White House data. Those areas need to “get on top of it,” she said.