'Why don't you win us a truck?' Papillion man said to wife after hearing lottery ad. So she did

Todd Spark of Papillion had an itch for a new truck.

Earlier this month, Spark heard a radio ad for the Nebraska Lottery's Truck$ & Buck$ scratch-off ticket game, which features a 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 SuperCrew Flex Fuel truck as its top prize. He and his wife, Robin, had bought a few tickets before, and the ad jogged his memory, according to a press release from the Nebraska Lottery.

"Why don't you win us a truck?" he said jokingly to his wife.

So Robin Spark went out and bought several of the $2 tickets at the Casey's General Store on Magnolia Avenue in Papillion. A couple of days later, she scratched off the tickets — and came up with a winner, beating odds of 1 in 300,000. She ran out to the garage, where Todd was working.

"Truck, truck, truck!" she yelled.

They claimed their prize Friday at the store where they bought it. It's the third of seven trucks, each valued at $56,600, to be given away as the game's grand prize.

Two other people could be on the verge of sizable lottery wins in the Nebraska Pick 5 daily game. Winning tickets were sold for Friday's and Saturday's games, both in Omaha.