'Wild Kingdom': Mutual of Omaha teams up with RFD-TV on first Rose Bowl Parade float

Animals from around the world will be on display when Mutual of Omaha’s “Wild Kingdom” joins the Tournament of Roses Parade for the first time.

“Wild Kingdom,” one of the most loved wildlife programs in television history, is teaming up with RFD-TV of Omaha on a 55-foot entry. The parade will air at 10 a.m. Saturday on ABC, NBC and RFD-TV.

RFD-TV has been replaying classic “Wild Kingdom” episodes on Sunday nights since April, and the decision to participate in the parade came from that partnership. It will also promote a new “Wild Kingdom” series that will launch in late 2022 on RFD-TV and other digital channels.

“Words cannot express how excited we are to share our iconic ‘Wild Kingdom’ brand with the millions of individuals watching this year’s Rose Parade,” said Keith Clark, senior vice president of brand marketing and communications at Mutual of Omaha.