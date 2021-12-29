 Skip to main content
'Wild Kingdom': Mutual of Omaha teams up with RFD-TV on first Rose Bowl Parade float
A rendering of Mutual of Omaha and RFD-TV’s “Wild Kingdom” float that will appear in the Rose Parade on Saturday.

Animals from around the world will be on display when Mutual of Omaha’s “Wild Kingdom” joins the Tournament of Roses Parade for the first time.

“Wild Kingdom,” one of the most loved wildlife programs in television history, is teaming up with RFD-TV of Omaha on a 55-foot entry. The parade will air at 10 a.m. Saturday on ABC, NBC and RFD-TV.

RFD-TV has been replaying classic “Wild Kingdom” episodes on Sunday nights since April, and the decision to participate in the parade came from that partnership. It will also promote a new “Wild Kingdom” series that will launch in late 2022 on RFD-TV and other digital channels.

“Words cannot express how excited we are to share our iconic ‘Wild Kingdom’ brand with the millions of individuals watching this year’s Rose Parade,” said Keith Clark, senior vice president of brand marketing and communications at Mutual of Omaha.

The float’s theme features a lion leaping over a safari jeep driven by current “Wild Kingdom” host Peter Gros. The jeep is trailed by a menagerie of African wildlife, including a zebra and twin giraffes. Also represented on the float are a wolf, polar bear and penguins from the Arctic and Antarctic, as well as a whale and sharks emerging from the ocean. Viewers will also recognize “Wild Kingdom’s” legendary hosts, Marlin Perkins and Jim Fowler, who are included through photorealistic floragraphs.

Clark said this year’s year’s parade theme of “Dream. Believe. Achieve.” ties into Mutual of Omaha’s “commitment to instill respect for the natural world and to have a positive impact on the animal kingdom.”

Phoenix Decorating Company, which has been building and designing floats for the Rose Parade since 1985, has been in charge of building the Mutual float.

“To be a part of the Rose Parade with our great RFD-TV partner will truly be an amazing experience,” Clark said. “We’re proud to represent Omaha in the most-watched parade in the world.”

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

