Wildfire smoke causing hazy horizons, 'fairly photogenic' sunsets in Nebraska

It’s not your imagination — there’s a haze over the horizon, and it’s smoke from Western wildfires.
Becky Kern, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the smoke is being carried across the country on the jet stream, a powerful, fast-moving ribbon of air high in the atmosphere. As a result, the smoke is about 30,000 feet above the surface of the Earth.
“It’s really high-level smoke. That’s why we’re not smelling it,” she said.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, air quality in this part of the country was rated as moderate Tuesday and is expected to be of moderate quality Wednesday, too. That designation, due to an increase in particulate matter, means air quality is slightly degraded but not to levels that would trigger a health alert.
Smoke from wildfires in California and Colorado will be carried across the country until the fires subside or the jet stream shifts, Kern said.
In the meantime, the smoke will enhance sunrises and sunsets. “It should be fairly photogenic,” Kern said. — Nancy GaarderOur best staff photos of August 2020
The bomb cyclone triggered a torrent of rain and snowmelt runoff, resulting in one of the nation's costliest inland floods on record and one of the worst Nebraska blizzards in decades. The storm caused an estimated $10.8 billion in damage.
The heavy precipitation played out in multiple ways, many that have been well-documented: lost lives, damaged infrastructure, and the loss of livestock and crops. But there were also less publicized effects.
The Army Corps of Engineers estimates that there’s $1.9 billion worth of property in the 500-year flood plain of the Papillion Creek watershed. The flood study proposes a dam on Thomas Creek in northern Douglas County, higher levees, new floodwalls and the widening of some creeks.
Taken by themselves, floods such as those that occurred in March in Nebraska and Iowa don’t prove much, James Hansen said, but a look at weather globally does. “There is an increased frequency of climate extremes, which is not natural,” he said.