Wildfire smoke causing hazy horizons, 'fairly photogenic' sunsets in Nebraska
Wildfire smoke causing hazy horizons, 'fairly photogenic' sunsets in Nebraska

It’s not your imagination — there’s a haze over the horizon, and it’s smoke from Western wildfires.

Becky Kern, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the smoke is being carried across the country on the jet stream, a powerful, fast-moving ribbon of air high in the atmosphere. As a result, the smoke is about 30,000 feet above the surface of the Earth.

“It’s really high-level smoke. That’s why we’re not smelling it,” she said.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, air quality in this part of the country was rated as moderate Tuesday and is expected to be of moderate quality Wednesday, too. That designation, due to an increase in particulate matter, means air quality is slightly degraded but not to levels that would trigger a health alert.

Smoke from wildfires in California and Colorado will be carried across the country until the fires subside or the jet stream shifts, Kern said.

In the meantime, the smoke will enhance sunrises and sunsets. "It should be fairly photogenic," Kern said. — Nancy Gaarder

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder

