Wildlife Safari Park draws more than 400,000 visitors, surpassing attendance record set in 1998

More than 400,000 people in 2020 have taken pause in a wild year to visit the elk, bison and cranes of the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland, Nebraska.

The attendance record of more than 400,000, as of Tuesday, surpasses the previous attendance record of 246,500 set during the park’s inaugural 1998 season.

Dennis Schnurbusch, senior vice president of operations and chief operating officer of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, said the zoo and the park “are overwhelmed by the community support.”

“We are honored to have been a safe, outdoor experience for people during the COVID-19 crisis,” Schnurbusch said.

All areas of the Wildlife Safari Park are open to the public except the Hands-On Corral, the Nature Play Area at the Bison Overlook, and the upper levels of the Crane Meadows Viewing Tower (the base deck is open).

The Visitor Center is open for concessions and retail items, with capacity restrictions.

The Wildlife Safari Park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday. Beginning next week, the park will be open the weekends of Nov. 14 and 15 and 21 and 22, also from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Any further open dates will be determined by the weather.