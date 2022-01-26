Will Mutual of Omaha's new tower be the city's tallest? It's too soon to know

Mutual of Omaha CEO James Blackledge once told First National Bank of Omaha president Clark Lauritzen not to worry.
As Mutual made plans for a possible new headquarters, Blackledge didn't expect the company to build anything taller than Omaha’s tallest building, the bank’s downtown tower.
Now Blackledge is not so sure.
“I may need to retract that,” Blackledge said with a laugh. “It will be close.”
No matter how high the new headquarters rises, Mutual of Omaha is set to reshape both the Omaha skyline and the city’s urban core with Wednesday’s announcement it will build a new high-rise headquarters downtown.
An architect’s concept rendering depicts a glassy 40-plus story building rising above the block currently occupied by the downtown library at 14th and Douglas Streets.
And depending on what Mutual ultimately determines its space needs to be for its 4,000-employee Omaha workforce, the new skyscraper could end up supplanting the 45-story First National Bank Tower as Omaha’s tallest building.
The Mutual tower would also sit along the route of a new three-mile city streetcar line that would run from the University of Nebraska Medical Center to Omaha’s riverfront. Mayor Jean Stothert revealed plans for the new midtown streetcar system in conjunction with Mutual’s tower — part of a blockbuster city development announcement Wednesday.
While a number of rounds of city approvals are ahead over the next year, the announced plans carry the potential to visually and economically transform the landscape of both downtown and midtown Omaha.
The new Mutual tower will be the first significant addition to downtown Omaha’s skyline in almost a generation. It also could be the largest single infusion of workers into Omaha’s downtown core.
And at a time businesses across the nation are crying out for skilled workers, Mutual and the city said the new developments will attract young professionals, talent and other new businesses into Omaha’s urban core.
“It about knocked me off my feet,” Stothert said of the first time she saw an image of Mutual’s new building. “We knew that site was prime real estate, and we knew whatever was going to go there had to be something really great. Because in the future when you see the skyline or picture of Omaha, this is what you're going to see.”
Plans call for construction to begin on both the Mutual headquarters and streetcar by next year, with both projects open and functioning by 2026.
While the two proposals are not technically linked, Blackledge said the city’s commitment to a modern streetcar line was critical to the decision of the Fortune 500 company to locate in the heart of downtown.
Not only does Mutual value having its new headquarters on the line, he said, the streetcar system brings enhanced financial value to its current campus, which also will sit along the streetcar line and will be redeveloped after Mutual moves downtown.
The streetcar will help assure the midtown area remains viable without Mutual’s workforce, he said, and it helps make possible the downtown skyscraper that will cost hundreds of millions of dollars to build.
Stothert agreed the two plans work in tandem. “James has made it very clear that they would not be able to build this tower . . . if the streetcar wasn't part of the plan,” she said. “That's why this is so important to announce these together.”
Mutual in its earliest days after its 1909 founding was located downtown, but it moved west to its current campus at 33rd and Dodge beginning in 1940. Now it's set to make a downtown return.
Mutual's new headquarters will arguably be the first major addition to the downtown Omaha skyline since Union Pacific announced its lower-profile headquarters building in 2001, which opened in 2004. First National’s Tower was announced in 1998 and opened in 2002.
Former Omaha Mayor Hal Daub noted it’s often been said a city can’t claim big-city status unless it has three tall buildings. With First National, the 30-story Woodmen Tower, which was built in the 1960s, and now Mutual, Omaha will have that, he said.
“We are going to have a third tall building in the heart of our city,” he said. “It’s symbolic, but more than that, it’s wonderful and positive.”
While Mutual will be building on the site of the downtown library, which is expected to be relocated nearby, Blackledge said Mutual is not the impetus for that move. The city’s discussions about tearing down the W. Dale Clark Library redeveloping the site preceded his company’s interest, he said.
Stothert and Blackledge both say it was only in the past four months that the library site emerged as a possible new home for Mutual.
Mutual for years has been studying its facilities needs and a potential new headquarters. Mutual was approached a year ago by developer Jason Lanoha, who proposed Mutual build its new headquarters downtown.
The developer’s focus, though, was putting the tower on the long-vacant block it owned at 14th and Dodge, where Union Pacific had its former headquarters.
Lanoha also suggested that Mutual ask the city if it would be willing to reroute its developing streetcar system to include the new headquarters site along its path. So Mutual approached the city in September with just such a plan.
At the time, the city was in the process of relocating the downtown library and considering a half dozen potential developments for the site, Stothert said.
Rather than mess with the streetcar route, the city instead offered up the library site to Mutual. Stothert credits the city economic development team of Troy Anderson and Kevin Andersen with hatching the idea, which she endorsed.
“We just felt like Mutual had a plan, it was viable and they were ready,” she said. “And I love that they have Omaha in their name.”
In the end, the city will execute a land swap with Lanoha, with the city in exchange gaining ownership of the old Union Pacific site for future development.
The city plans to move the downtown library to a new branch at 14th and Jones and to clear the current site for Mutual’s redevelopment by the end of the year.
The library plan continues to draw heat from some circles, including some fiery comments Tuesday during a hearing before the City Council.
Dawaune Lamont Hayes, an Omaha resident who spoke against the library move during the council meeting, said the news of Mutual's planned project has gone forward with "a lack of transparency" and failure to consult with the community.
"This is about more than buildings," Lamont said. "This is about public trust.”
After the Mutual announcement, Laura Marlane, executive director of the Omaha Public Library, called the opportunity to establish a new branch downtown that better meets the city’s needs “amazing.”
“People really are focusing on a lot of negatives, and I think that we need to look forward,” she said.
Stothert made it clear during Wednesday’s press conference that under no circumstances did she see the old library not making way for Mutual’s development. A facilities study years ago found it inefficient and in need of replacement.
“We will be moving the Dale Clark Library,” she said.
Even with Wednesday’s announcement, much planning remains before Mutual’s move.
Blackledge said the exact number of floors in Mutual’s new building won’t be known until a consultant completes a study of the company’s space needs in a post-pandemic world, when it’s believed many workers will continue to work remotely or in hybrid ways.
But given the size of Mutual’s current campus and Omaha workforce, Blackledge said, he believes the new building will be on the scale of the First National Bank Tower, or even taller.
Nearly all 4,000 of Mutual’s Omaha employees will be based downtown, though Blackledge said he thought with flexible schedules perhaps only two thirds would be in the office on any given day.
In square footage, the new building will be much smaller than Mutual’s current campus, but in the end will be right-sized for company workforce needs, Blackledge said. The proposed building’s lower levels include garage parking for about 2,500 vehicles.
Blackledge said the new tower represents the chance to create an inspiring workplace for Mutual’s workers while contributing to making downtown Omaha vital. He said he’s excited that the new building will face Omaha’s new downtown and riverfront park redevelopment.
“We are inspired by the energy in downtown Omaha,” he said, “and recognize the importance of a vibrant urban core for the city’s future.”
As to whether Mutual’s new building would end up taller than First National’s tower, he said it might be appropriate if they ended up the same size and shared the distinction of the city’s tallest.
For their part, First National officials welcomed Wednesday’s announcement. As a longtime proponent of downtown development, the bank is excited that Mutual will now be a neighbor, said First National spokesman Kevin Langin.
“We think it’s a great and welcome addition to the Omaha skyline,” he said.
World-Herald staff writer Jessica Wade contributed to this report.
Omaha's tallest buildings
17. Westbrook Tower Apartments
16. Kiewit Plaza
16. Farnam 1600
14. and 15. Central Park Plaza buildings
13. Orpheum Tower
12. Lied Transplant Center
11. DoubleTree by Hilton Omaha Downtown
10. The World-Herald Building
9. Landmark Center
8. Elmwood Tower
7. The Highline
6. Former Northwestern Bell Telephone Building
5. Mutual of Omaha
4. First National Center
3. Union Pacific Center
2. Woodmen Tower
1. First National Tower
cordes@owh.com, 402-444-1130, twitter.com/henrycordes