Will Mutual of Omaha's new tower be the city's tallest? It's too soon to know

Not only does Mutual value having its new headquarters on the line, he said, the streetcar system brings enhanced financial value to its current campus, which also will sit along the streetcar line and will be redeveloped after Mutual moves downtown.

The streetcar will help assure the midtown area remains viable without Mutual’s workforce, he said, and it helps make possible the downtown skyscraper that will cost hundreds of millions of dollars to build.

Stothert agreed the two plans work in tandem. “James has made it very clear that they would not be able to build this tower . . . if the streetcar wasn't part of the plan,” she said. “That's why this is so important to announce these together.”

Mutual in its earliest days after its 1909 founding was located downtown, but it moved west to its current campus at 33rd and Dodge beginning in 1940. Now it's set to make a downtown return.

Mutual's new headquarters will arguably be the first major addition to the downtown Omaha skyline since Union Pacific announced its lower-profile headquarters building in 2001, which opened in 2004. First National’s Tower was announced in 1998 and opened in 2002.