Will schools be able to stay open? Healthy teachers, testing could be the keys

“This allowed us to make a reasonable prediction about what school would be like when we added 54,000 students to that mix,” Logan said.

Similar situations have cropped up around the country in recent weeks.

In Gwinnett, Georgia, for example, 260 employees either tested positive for the coronavirus or were in quarantine due to a possible exposure a day after the school district there started in-person pre-planning activities during the last week of July.

The challenge of keeping teachers in classrooms is exacerbated by a shortage of substitute teachers the state has been dealing with for several years. Before COVID-19, some districts were upping the pay of substitutes and offering bonuses and prizes to lure them to schools. Many substitutes are retired teachers who are more vulnerable to the ill effects of the disease, making them think twice about returning to the classroom right now.

When the Nebraska State Education Association surveyed retired educators about substitute teaching for the 2020-21 school year, just a third of those who subbed last year said they would teach again this year.