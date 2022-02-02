Wind chill advisory issued for Omaha area, but cold snap likely will be short-lived

A wind chill advisory with a feels-like temperature of 20 degrees below zero has been issued for the Omaha area starting at midnight Wednesday.

"The winds overnight will be gusting at 12 to 17 mph, which isn't that much," said meteorologist Brett Albright of the National Weather Service's office in Valley. "Combine that wind with a temperature around zero and it will be plenty cold."

The wind chill advisory, which concludes at 11 a.m. Thursday, is intended to alert the public that the cold poses a threat to human health. If adequate protection is not taken, hypothermia and frostbite are possible.

The cold front dropping down from the north is expected to be short-lived, Albright said. Temperatures start to climb again Friday, with a high of 36 forecast for Omaha. Saturday's high is expected to be 49.

"We have seen a good trend this year with the cold outbreaks lasting only two or three days," he said. "From that standpoint, we're fortunate."

Most of eastern Nebraska also was lucky to miss out on the snowstorm that dipped farther south. Albright said the storm will leave only "traces of snow along the Iowa-Missouri border and the Kansas-Nebraska border."