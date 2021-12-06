Wind chills in the teens expected today in Omaha; snow possible Friday

Sharply colder weather starts off the week, but afterward, temperatures are expected to rebound, and there’s a slight chance of rain or snow Friday in Omaha.

“It’s going to be on the cool side Monday and breezy,” said meteorologist Paul Fajman of the National Weather Service in Valley. “We’re not expecting the temperature to get above freezing Monday.”

Omaha’s high is forecast at about 30 degrees. But with gusty winds and temperatures generally stuck in the 20s, wind chills are forecast to be in the teens most of the day, according to the weather service.

By Tuesday, temperatures are forecast to rebound to near 40 in Omaha. In the predawn hours of Tuesday, there’s a slight chance of snow.

“We’re not expecting any accumulation,” Fajman said. “The (rising) temperature should prevent that.”

Prime days for outdoor activities in Omaha this week will be Wednesday and Thursday, he said. Light, southerly winds are expected to boost highs to the mid-40s on Wednesday and mid-50s on Thursday. The average high for this time of year is 38.