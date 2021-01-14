Wind gusts of 60 mph reported in Omaha; snow expected to blow around all day

Blizzard conditions were expected to continue in the Omaha area through Friday morning, with heavier snowfall hanging around until about 10 a.m. and high winds sticking around through the afternoon.
Whiteout conditions were reported Friday in rural areas around Omaha, said Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. Wind gusts hit 67 mph in Norfolk and 60 mph in Omaha and Plattsmouth, she said.
Omaha's Eppley Airfield and the Lincoln reporting station had 1.2 inches of snow by 6 a.m. The weather service's Valley office had about 1.5 inches of snow.
The expected total snowfall for the Omaha area is up to 3 inches, with higher amounts closer to the Missouri River, Gross said.
Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are expected through midafternoon, diminishing to 30 mph or so around 3 or 4 p.m., she said.
Commuters will find winter driving conditions Friday morning, with traffic slower than normal and snow on the roads.
Numerous school districts in the Omaha metro area announced that school would be canceled Friday: Papillion La Vista, Elkhorn, Bellevue, Westside, Gretna, Ralston, Bennington, Springfield Platteview, Douglas County West and the Archdiocese of Omaha Catholic Schools.
Millard will have a remote eLearning day.
The University of Nebraska at Omaha canceled classes and operations.
Gretna's Kids Connection and Papillion La Vista's Kids Club also will close. Ralston's Lil' and Tiny Rams program will close, as will the Bellevue Public Schools' Lied Activity Center.
Metro transit also announced plans to delay the start of bus service Friday. Bus and ORBT service was to begin at 7 a.m. MOBY paratransit was scheduled to start at noon.
The weather service's Valley office had issued a blizzard warning for Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Nemaha, Otoe, Richardson, Sarpy and Washington Counties, which include the cities of Auburn, Bellevue, Blair, Falls City, Fremont, La Vista, Nebraska City, Omaha, Papillion and Plattsmouth.
Thursday morning's peak wind speed, recorded at Omaha's Eppley Airfield, was 47 mph at 3:35 a.m., said Taylor Nicolaisen, a Valley-based meteorologist with the weather service. Lincoln reported a gust of 51 mph, he said.
🌬️+❄️+🚗=😟— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) January 14, 2021
Very low visibility & slick roads Fri! The most treacherous travel conditions are expected during the AM commute, but reduced visibility/blowing snow could continue into the evening. Don't let tomorrow's rush ruin your weekend. Now is the time to plan ahead! pic.twitter.com/O1pPFHU1U2
The conditions are much different from what the area saw Wednesday, when Omaha hit a high of 52 degrees. That was 19 degrees above normal, Nicolaisen said, but it wasn't a record. The record for the date is 63, set in 1996.