Wind gusts of 60 mph reported in Omaha; snow expected to blow around all day

Blizzard conditions were expected to continue in the Omaha area through Friday morning, with heavier snowfall hanging around until about 10 a.m. and high winds sticking around through the afternoon.

Whiteout conditions were reported Friday in rural areas around Omaha, said Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. Wind gusts hit 67 mph in Norfolk and 60 mph in Omaha and Plattsmouth, she said.

Omaha's Eppley Airfield and the Lincoln reporting station had 1.2 inches of snow by 6 a.m. The weather service's Valley office had about 1.5 inches of snow.

The expected total snowfall for the Omaha area is up to 3 inches, with higher amounts closer to the Missouri River, Gross said.

Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are expected through midafternoon, diminishing to 30 mph or so around 3 or 4 p.m., she said.

Commuters will find winter driving conditions Friday morning, with traffic slower than normal and snow on the roads.

Numerous school districts in the Omaha metro area announced that school would be canceled Friday: Papillion La Vista, Elkhorn, Bellevue, Westside, Gretna, Ralston, Bennington, Springfield Platteview, Douglas County West and the Archdiocese of Omaha Catholic Schools.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}