Winds approached 100 mph in Omaha during storms

Destructive storms that hit the Omaha area early Saturday brought a potentially record-tying wind gust through Eppley Airfield.

National Weather Service meteorologist-in-charge Suzanne Fortin said Eppley Airfield recorded a 96 mph wind gust between midnight and 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

A power outage prevented weather officials from confirming that reading for much of the day, but the National Weather Service said it was able to verify the gust Saturday night.

The 96 mph wind gust matched a gust recorded at Eppley on Aug. 23, 2016. Weather service officials were working Saturday night to verify if 96 mph was the record for the location.

Saturday morning’s storms left behind significant damage across the region, but the system did not meet the classification for a derecho, the likes of which rocked the Midwest in 2020.

Fortin said the Saturday morning storm didn’t have the high intensity for the amount of time needed to be classified as a derecho.

“The impact was definitely major around Omaha and a little bit to the south, but it didn’t meet that time — having that intensity for a certain amount of time and distance,” she said.