Winds complicate firefighters' job at four-alarm fire in southwest Omaha

Winds complicated efforts to extinguish a four-alarm fire early Sunday at a senior living center under construction in southwest Omaha.

The fire at the Ovations Heartwood Preserve, just north of 144th and Pacific Streets, was reported by a passerby at 1:21 a.m., Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said. A second alarm was sounded at 2:11 a.m., the third at 2:37 a.m. and the fourth at 4:08 a.m.

"The crews are doing a great job under difficult conditions," Fitzpatrick said. "The winds were a factor for sure. They kept whipping up hot spots."

Winds were fairly light, about 10 mph, when the fire began, according to Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. Winds increased overnight, with gusts Sunday morning of 20 to 30 mph, he said.

"That building is sticking up pretty high, so I'm sure the winds were even higher up there," Nicolaisen said. "The winds are a lot better (Sunday) than (Saturday). when they were gusting up to 60 mph."

Firefighters attacked the fire from the roof with five aerial trucks pouring water on the building, Fitzpatrick said. Firefighters were able to create "a trench," a long narrow ventilation hole to act as a fire break on the roof of the structure, he said. That tactic is used when confronted with a stubborn concealed fire that is difficult to reach or a fire that has a strong hold on the attic.

The fire was mostly contained to one of several four-story buildings that appear to be interconnected, Fitzpatrick said. There was a haze of smoke trailing several blocks to the east, and flames were still visible about 8 a.m.

At the peak of the fire, approximately 88 firefighters and 30 fire department apparatus were at the scene, Fitzpatrick said. By 8 a.m., those numbers declined by half, and the fire was reduced to a two-alarm call, he said.

Two firefighters were treated at the scene for minor injuries, Fitzpatrick said. One of the firefighters became overheated, and the other had a cut on a hand. Both were treated at the scene and returned to fiighting the blaze. Fire crews are expected to remain on the scene throughout the day.

"We will still be here for quite a while," he said. "It's a big fire scene."

Ovations Heartwood Preserve at 471 Maxwell Plaza was slated to open this year as a 550-unit senior living apartment complex. Omaha-based Broadmoor Development, founded by Tom Fellman and Howard Kooper, is behind the housing piece of the sprawling 500-acre mixed-use Heartwood campus west of Boys Town.

The last time the fire department fought a four-alarm fire was January 2004 at the former Butternut Coffee complex that was being transformed into apartments at 909 Jones St. The M's Pub fire in the Old Market produced a three-alarm fire in January 2016, Fitzpatrick said.

