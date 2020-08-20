Winning $140k lottery ticket sold in North Omaha

Someone is holding a winning Nebraska Pick 5 lottery ticket worth $140,000 that was sold in North Omaha.

The winning ticket for Wednesday's drawing was sold at the Select Mart in the 2400 block of North 30th Street in Omaha, according to a Nebraska Lottery press release. The ticket was the only one that matched all five winning numbers: 10, 19, 23, 31, 37.

The odds against winning the big prize are more than 1 in 500,000.

Two other recent jackpots have recently been claimed, said Neil Watson, a Nebraska Lottery spokesman. Someone redeemed a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 that was sold in Norfolk for the Aug. 8 drawing, and another player claimed a jackpot of the same size for the Aug. 9 Nebraska Pick 5 drawing.

An 80-year-old man from Fort Dodge, Iowa, had a run of good luck playing the Iowa Lottery's "$100,000 Mega Crossword" scratch-off game last week, according to a press release.

Harold Hinds told lottery officials he bought a ticket with his morning coffee and won $10. So he took that money and bought a second ticket, which was a $30 winner. So he pocketed $20 and put the rest into one more ticket.

"Scratched it off and, voilà!" he said. It was a $100,000 winner, the top prize in the contest. He said he and his wife will use the money for home repairs and a new car.

