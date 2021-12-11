Winter storm brings havoc to Nebraska highways, light snow to Omaha

The first winter storm of the season brought less than an inch of snow to Omaha's Eppley Airfield but caused some chaos on highways in more western parts of the state Friday.
Across Nebraska, state troopers responded to more than 150 weather-related incidents, including one in central Nebraska that shut down Interstate 80 near Elm Creek for roughly three hours and involved a semi hitting a trooper's patrol car.
Around 8:50 p.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to an incident where the driver of a semi lost control, crossed the median, and struck another semi and a Chevrolet Traverse, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol. The driver of the Chevrolet was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital and has since been released.
Another semi then jack-knifed and struck a patrol vehicle that was parked in the median. The trooper was outside the vehicle, which was totaled, at the time and was not injured. The semi driver also was uninjured.
The crashes closed both directions of travel on I-80 for roughly three hours.
Less-impactful traffic incidents were reported in the Omaha metro area, which saw snow totals ranging from a half-inch to more than 2 inches.
One unofficial report recorded 3 inches in the area of 120th Street and Military Road, according to Clint Aegerter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley. He said 2.6 inches were reported near 144th and Blondo Streets. In southern Papillion around 84th Street and Nebraska Highway 370, 1.3 inches of snowfall was reported.
“It was kind of spotty. It just kind of depended on where you were in town,” Aegerter said. “The higher amounts were probably generally to the north-northwest part of town.”
In the Omaha area, Aegerter said snow started to fall around 6:15 p.m. Friday and ended at 3:25 a.m. Saturday. The snow was preceded by freezing drizzle, with the first drop of precipitation recorded at Eppley at 12:25 p.m.
Other parts of Nebraska reported much higher snowfall totals. According to the National Weather Service, northwest Nebraska reported 8 to 9 inches of snow. Valentine reported a two-day total of 11.5 inches. Reports in the northeast corner of the state described totals of 5 inches or more.
Although some roads were icy in the Omaha area, a Douglas County 911 dispatcher reported no overnight vehicle crashes that resulted in personal injuries. The dispatcher said 19 wrecks were reported but nine of those were essentially fender-benders.
Two vehicle incidents that occurred earlier Friday night, including a hit-and-run at 13th and Dodge Streets, did not appear to be weather related, according to an Omaha police spokesman.
At 7:59 p.m., the Saunders County Sheriff’s Department posted photos on Facebook of a three-vehicle crash on Nebraska Highway 92 near County Road 29. The highway was reopened at around 9:05 p.m.
In the Omaha metro area, the snow is expected to quickly melt. High temperatures are expected to reach the 40s Saturday. That will be part of a warming period that could see temperatures reach as high as 71 degrees Wednesday, although Aegerter said a system is projected to roll into Omaha that day and it could impact temperatures.