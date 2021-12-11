Winter storm brings havoc to Nebraska highways, light snow to Omaha

The first winter storm of the season brought less than an inch of snow to Omaha's Eppley Airfield but caused some chaos on highways in more western parts of the state Friday.

Across Nebraska, state troopers responded to more than 150 weather-related incidents, including one in central Nebraska that shut down Interstate 80 near Elm Creek for roughly three hours and involved a semi hitting a trooper's patrol car.

Around 8:50 p.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to an incident where the driver of a semi lost control, crossed the median, and struck another semi and a Chevrolet Traverse, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol. The driver of the Chevrolet was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital and has since been released.

Another semi then jack-knifed and struck a patrol vehicle that was parked in the median. The trooper was outside the vehicle, which was totaled, at the time and was not injured. The semi driver also was uninjured.

The crashes closed both directions of travel on I-80 for roughly three hours.

Less-impactful traffic incidents were reported in the Omaha metro area, which saw snow totals ranging from a half-inch to more than 2 inches.