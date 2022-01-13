Winter storm could bring 3-6 inches of snow to Omaha area

Friday morning commuters in the Omaha area may have to deal with a mix of rain and snow, the National Weather Service says.

Slight changes in temperature will dictate the type of precipitation that falls, said meteorologist Clint Aegerter with the National Weather Service in Valley.

"It should start with a little snow or freezing rain, but a degree or two in the change of temperature will make the difference of whether the snow is sticking," Aegerter said.

Aegerter expects the precipitation to turn to all snow later in the afternoon on Friday, with Omaha expected to get a total of 3 to 6 inches. Omaha's high is expected to be 37.

"Omaha will be right on the edge of this storm," he said. "West of Omaha will see less snow, but to the east, along I-80, we'll see more, with Des Moines getting approximately 7 to 11 inches."

The snow should end by around 6 a.m. Saturday.

Temperatures Saturday will be in the low 20s. Aegerter expects Sunday to be warmer, with highs in the low to mid-30s.

