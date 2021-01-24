Winter storm could bring 6 to 8 inches of snow to Omaha area Monday; temps will be colder

A winter storm lasting nearly all of Monday is expected to bring the same or slightly more snow than the season's last large snowfall in December.

Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said the Omaha area may get 6 to 8 inches of snow Monday, with the heaviest accumulation from the daytime into the evening.

The snow may arrive as early as 5 or 6 a.m., Gross said, and last until midnight or later with additional light precipitation.

"It could impact the morning commute and definitely the evening commute as well," Gross said.

Northeast winds will reach 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, causing some blowing snow.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be "colder than we've been used to recently," Gross said. Monday's high is estimated at 26 degrees and lows later that night will be in the teens — add the wind and it'll feel like the single digits into Tuesday morning, Gross said.

Gross said she expected that Monday's storm could meet or exceed Omaha's last large snowfall on Dec. 29, when the city got 6.8 inches.

And Monday isn't the only snow expected this week. Another inch or two could fall Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Gross said.