Winter storm expected to bring snow, extreme cold to Omaha Wednesday and beyond

A combination of extreme cold, snow and strong winds is expected to create dangerous travel conditions in Omaha beginning Wednesday night.

The incoming winter storm could bring wind gusts as high as 50 mph and wind chills as low as 37 degrees below zero to Omaha, as well as an expected 3 to 4 inches of snow.

Meteorologists advise that the brewing storm has also added a new wrinkle: the potential for freezing drizzle on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service ​said there is a region-wide risk for freezing drizzle Wednesday morning or afternoon. People planning to travel will need to monitor conditions for icy surfaces, said Brian Barjenbruch, a meteorologist with the weather service's office in Valley.

From Wednesday evening through Thursday, the Omaha area is likely to receive moderate snow that could cause periods of whiteout conditions, according to the weather service.

Travel conditions could remain dangerous Thursday due to blowing and drifting snow, which is expected to gradually improve throughout the day on Friday.

Wind chills could reach as low as 8 below zero during the day on Wednesday, according to the weather service. By Wednesday evening, conditions are expected to become much more dangerous, with wind chills plunging as low as 34 degrees below zero.

Both Thursday and Friday, Omaha could see wind chills of as low as 37 degrees below zero, according to the weather service.

In those conditions, frostbite could develop on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, according to the weather service. Those traveling during the storm should avoid the worst weather and road conditions if possible and stay equipped with a winter emergency kit.

The wind chills arriving with this storm will be among the coldest in Omaha in years, Barjenbruch said. In February 2021, when a bitter Arctic outbreak gripped the U.S., Omaha's wind chill fell to 40 degrees below zero on Feb. 16.

Prior to that, one would have to go back to 1996 for similar wind chills, he said. That year, the wind chill dropped to 46 degrees below zero on Feb. 2, 1996. That was also the last time Omaha saw a day as cold as is forecast on Thursday, when the high could be 5 degrees below zero. On Feb. 2, 1996, the daytime high was 8 below.

Christmas weekend is expected to feel comparably warmer, although frigid conditions will continue. Saturday wind chills are expected to range between 10 below and 20 below zero. On Christmas Day, the wind chill might finally be above zero.

Nebraska utilities say they aren't expecting rolling power outages similar to what occurred the last time the region saw weather as cold as this week's.

Jodi Baker and Grant Otten, spokespersons respectively for the Omaha and Nebraska Public Power Districts, say they've been told by the regional coordinator of electric power, the Southwest Power Pool, that adequate resources are available to keep the lights on.

The power pool has issued a "weather advisory," Otten said, which he described as the typical advisory when severe weather threatens. He said it is the lowest of the organization's readiness alerts. Baker also noted that the regional pool, thus far, hasn't issued any calls for power conservation.

Given the forecast wind speeds, Baker said OPPD's crews have been busy getting their trucks and gear ready for any outages that develop.

Any OPPD customers who lose power should contact the utility because it doesn't independently know about individual outages. To report an outage, visit oppd.com or call 1-800-554-6773.