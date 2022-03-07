Winter weather not done yet as cold, possible snow are forecast for Omaha

Hold on to those memories of last week’s warm weather because the National Weather Service forecast calls for winter to strike back over the next several days.

“We will actually be dipping well below the normal highs, which are typically in the mid- to upper 40s this time of year,” said meteorologist Becky Kern of the weather service office in Valley. “The lows are going to drop as well as we return to a wintry mix.”

Monday will see light snow falling mostly in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri, Kern said. Omaha’s forecast calls for a high in the 30s with from a trace of snow up to half an inch expected, she said.

A brief warmup is predicted for Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s or even reaching 50, Kern said. But arctic air is expected to drop into eastern Nebraska and western Iowa early Wednesday.

“The cold front will produce highs in the 20s with lows in the single digits,” Kern said. “It will be very frigid Wednesday and Thursday with more chances of snow starting Wednesday afternoon. It does look like we could have some pockets of significant snow.”

By Thursday morning, low temperatures are forecast to dip into the teens with highs that day, reaching only the upper 20s. Thursday night through Friday morning looks even colder, with lows in the single digits above and even below zero.

The colder air lingers through Friday night, before a slow warming trend returns next weekend.

“March is our transitional season and can be quite active and stormy,” Kern said. “We shouldn’t see the kind of storms that we had (Saturday), though.”

Those storms did bring some much-needed precipitation to the Omaha area, she said. Eppley Airfield recorded just under an inch of precipitation, 0.8 inches, falling from Friday through Saturday.

“It was nice to get some rain,” Kern said. “It wasn’t a drought buster by any means.”

