Wintry conditions, storm cleanup cited as Omaha Public Schools declare remote learning day

Students in the Omaha Public Schools will have a remote learning day Wednesday due to weather conditions.
The decision was announced shortly before 5 a.m.
The announcement on social media stated, "Due to winter weather conditions and ongoing cleanup from the snowstorm, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 will be a remote learning day for Omaha Public Schools students."
A light snowfall that began around 4 a.m. is expected to end by 9 a.m., according to Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley.
Less than an inch is expected to accumulate, he said.
A Christmas inflatable penguin is seen buried in snow along Pacific Street the day after a snowstorm in Omaha on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
A person drives past a snow pile taller than their car in the middle lane at 14th and Harney Streets in downtown Omaha on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Nearly a foot of snow fell in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Steve Snow uses a tractor to clear his driveway in Bennington, Nebraska on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. The Omaha area recorded almost 12 inches of snow the day before which lefts roads in slick in many spots.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Snow covers cars and Blondo Street east of Northwest Radial Highway on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. The Omaha area recorded almost 12 inches of snow the day before.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Someone pushes a car on Northwest Radial Highway near 56th Street on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Chad Herbolsheimer clears his sidewalk in the Hanover Falls neighborhood of Bennington, Nebraska with a snowblower on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. The Omaha area recorded almost 12 inches of snow the day before.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A car ran off the road and got stuck in the snow on State Street near 117th Street on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. The Omaha area recorded almost 12 inches of snow the day before which lefts roads in slick in many spots.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A tow truck, several police cars were on the scene of a car wreck that involved several vehicles on Northwest Radial Highway at Fontenelle Boulevard on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. The Omaha area recorded almost 12 inches of snow the day before which lefts roads in slick in many spots.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Snow drapes over a bush the day after a snowstorm in Omaha on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cars drive though a large puddle near 72nd and Dodge Streets the day after a snowstorm in Omaha on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
A snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow on many parts of eastern Nebraska on Monday.
JOE DEJKA THE WORLD-HERALD
Trees are covered in snow in Hitchcock Park the day after a snowstorm in Omaha on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
John Dundis of Papillion cleans up from the storm Tuesday morning in his driveway. "What a lovely mess," he said.
JOE DEJKA THE WORLD-HERALD
Kurt Schanou was up before dawn Tuesday clearing sidewalks in his Papillion neighborhood.
JOE DEJKA THE WORLD-HERALD
JOE DEJKA THE WORLD-HERALD
JOE DEJKA THE WORLD-HERALD
India Garrett, 4, of Omaha, has snowflakes stuck to her eyelashes while walking with her mom near 38th and California Streets in Omaha on Monday, January 25, 2021. At least a half-foot of snow is expected in the Omaha-metro on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Juan Lentz pauses while walking north on 42nd Street towards Leavenworth Street during a winter storm warning on Monday, January 25, 2021. Lentz estimated he had gone about four miles on his five mile walk. He normally takes the bus, but the winter weather canceled bus service, so he had to walk home.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Juan Lentz walks north on 42nd Street towards Leavenworth Street during a winter storm warning on Monday, January 25, 2021. Lentz estimated he had gone about four miles on his five mile walk. He normally takes the bus, but the winter weather canceled bus service, so he had to walk home.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Shayla Pierce, 39, of Omaha, walks with her daughter, India Garrett, 4, near 38th and California Streets in Omaha on Monday, January 25, 2021. At least a half-foot of snow is expected in the Omaha-metro on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Venni, an 8-year-old greyhound belonging to Ryan Arlauskas, of Omaha, wears a coat and booties while out in the snow along 40th Street in Omaha on Monday, January 25, 2021. At least a half-foot of snow is expected in the Omaha-metro on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Will Smith, 35, shovels outside his home on Davenport Street on Monday. Snow was expected to total between 6 and 16 inches across the region.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Willie Strickland, 26, of Omaha, walks in the middle of 38th Street to avoid walking through snow on unshoveled sidewalks in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Eliza Rijal, 10, her brother Aryan Rijal, 11, and their neighbor Jordan Rine, 7, run in the snow by their homes near 170th and Fort Streets in Omaha on Monday, January 25, 2021. Forecasters were expecting 10-12 inches of snow in the Omaha-metro area on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Eliza Rijal, 10, her brother Aryan Rijal, 11, and their neighbors Jordan Rine, 7, and Aiden Rine, 10, sled on a hill by their homes near 170th and Fort Streets in Omaha on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Forecasters were expecting 10-12 inches of snow in the Omaha-metro area on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A car is stuck in the snow after hitting a fire hydrant at 134th and Fort Streets in Omaha on Monday, January 25, 2021. Forecasters were expecting 10-12 inches of snow in the Omaha-metro area on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Snow is cleared in the Walmart parking lot at 168th Street and West Maple Road in Omaha on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A construction crew works near 168th Street and West Maple Road in Omaha on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A construction crew works near 168th Street and West Maple Road in Omaha on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A person crosses NW Radial Highway with a dog during a snowstorm in Omaha on Monday, January 25, 2021.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
A pickup sits on the side of eastbound I480 after an accident on slick roads on Monday, January 25, 2021. The area is under a winter storm warning.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A garden statue accumulates snow during a snowstorm in Omaha on Monday, January 25, 2021.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cars are parked along Izard Street during a snowstorm in Omaha on Monday, January 25, 2021.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Two people hold hands while walking south on Madison Street toward 27th Avenue in Bellevue during a winter storm warning on Monday, January 25, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Snow falls on a toy truck tied to the front of a real truck during a winter storm warning in Bellevue on Monday, January 25, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cars drive along North Saddle Creek Road during a snowstorm in Omaha on Monday, January 25, 2021.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Snow falls as Sarpy County Sheriff's Deputies talk to someone on the side of Highway 75 near the Highway 370 exit on Monday, January 25, 2021. The area is under a winter storm warning.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Emery Hollenback, 9, builds a snowman outside his home during a snowstorm in Omaha on Friday, January 22, 2021.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Snow starts to fill in the gaps in sidewalks in Omaha on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Forecasters were expecting 10-12 inches of snow in the Omaha-metro area on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A snow accumulation decoration is seen during a snowstorm in Omaha on Monday, January 25, 2021.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A car heads east on Mission Avenue towards Franklin Street as snow starts to fall in Bellevue during a winter storm warning on Monday, January 25, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Tom Fletcher crosses Madison Street at Mission Avenue to get something at the Kwik Trip in Bellevue on Monday, January 25, 2021. Fletcher was supposed to go hunting but the threat of the winter storm warning changed his plans.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hosea Fulton, 48, of Omaha, walks home form work at 40th and Burt Streets in Omaha on Monday, January 25, 2021. At least a half-foot of snow is expected in the Omaha-metro on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman walks near St. Cecelia's Cathedral as snow falls in Omaha on Monday, January 25, 2021. At least a half-foot of snow is expected in the Omaha-metro on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Icicles hang from a utility box near 40th and Coming Streets in Omaha on Monday, January 25, 2021. At least a half-foot of snow is expected in the Omaha-metro on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rob Baum, 68, takes a break from shoveling the sidewalk near his home along Davenport Street in Omaha on Monday, January 25, 2021. At least a half-foot of snow is expected in the Omaha-metro on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Snow blankets plants in Omaha on Monday, January 25, 2021. At least a half-foot of snow is expected in the Omaha-metro on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jordan Rine, 7, and his neighbors Eliza Rijal, 10, and her brother Aryan Rijal, roll a giant snowball by their homes near 170th and Fort Streets in Omaha on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Snow falls over homes near 132nd and Fort Streets in Omaha on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Snow falls over Joslyn Castle at about 11:30 a.m. in Omaha on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Forecasters were expecting 10-12 inches of snow in the Omaha-metro area on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A plow truck turns a corner along 50th and Hamilton Streets during a snowstorm in Omaha on Monday, January 25, 2021.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Snow starts to fall over Joslyn Castle in Omaha on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Forecasters were expecting 10-12 inches of snow in the Omaha-metro area.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A SUV exits the I80 at 60th Street during a winter storm warning on Monday, January 25, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Andrew Yarolimek shovels the driveway while his father Rick, brushes snow off of the car just south of 52nd and Q Streets during a winter storm warning on Monday, January 25, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cars attempt to navigate 50th Street during a snowstorm in Omaha on Monday, January 25, 2021.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
A pedestrian walks along Abbott Drive as a winter storm hits Omaha on Monday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
TD Ameritrade Park is shrouded in snowfall as a winter storm hits Omaha on Monday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Pedestrians navigate sidewalks as snow is removed near CHI Health Center on Monday in Omaha.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Snow blankets vehicles in a car dealership near 40th and Cuming Streets in Omaha on Monday, January 25, 2021. At least a half-foot of snow is expected in the Omaha-metro on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Tire tracks in the snow on Page Street in Omaha on Monday, January 25, 2021. At least a half-foot of snow is expected in the Omaha-metro on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Snow falls over Joslyn Castle at about 3 p.m. in Omaha on Monday, January 25, 2021. At least a half-foot of snow is expected in the Omaha-metro on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A dog watches the snow fall near 42nd Street and Barker Avenue on Monday, January 25, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
