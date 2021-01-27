 Skip to main content
Wintry conditions, storm cleanup cited as Omaha Public Schools declare remote learning day
Students in the Omaha Public Schools will have a remote learning day Wednesday due to weather conditions. 

The decision was announced shortly before 5 a.m. 

The announcement on social media stated, "Due to winter weather conditions and ongoing cleanup from the snowstorm, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 will be a remote learning day for Omaha Public Schools students." 

A light snowfall that began around 4 a.m. is expected to end by 9 a.m., according to Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. 

Less than an inch is expected to accumulate, he said. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

