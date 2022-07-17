 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin man dies in motorcycle crash on I-80 near Underwood, Iowa

  • Updated
A 41-year-old Wisconsin man died Saturday when his motorcycle crashed on Interstate 80 near Underwood, Iowa. 

Mark Hendricks of Cleveland, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. 

Investigators determined that Hendricks was heading west on I-80 when the rear tire of his 2013 Victory motorcycle blew out. The motorcycle flipped several times and Hendricks struck the cable barriers in the median. 

 

