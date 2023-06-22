With a $54 million investment from the city, Omaha's Tranquility Park is set to become a premier youth multi-sport complex.

Plans for Tranquility Park include up to 16 synthetic turf multi-purpose flat fields and up to 11 synthetic turf baseball and softball fields, improved parking and concessions. Developers also envision a number of new hotels, restaurants and retail businesses along North 120th Street between Maple and Fort Streets.

Project leaders say the features would make Omaha a tournament destination.

“We need more high quality athletic fields to serve youth throughout our community,” Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said Thursday. “Upgrades to Tranquility Park will provide greater access for all players in Omaha and the opportunity to host regional and national tournaments.”

The city will be the principal funder of the improvements. Officials say philanthropic support is also possible.

State sales turnback tax, tax revenue from an Enhanced Employment Area (EEA) tax, park fees, and concession and tournament revenue will pay for operations and maintenance, according to the city.

Tranquility Park was built 50 years ago at 120th and Maple and is managed by the Omaha Parks and Recreation Department as the city’s only public soccer complex. The park currently has 17 soccer fields, including one synthetic turf field and eight natural turf baseball fields.

A 2020 study conducted by Huddle Up Group recommended eight to 15 synthetic turf multi-purpose fields and eight to 11 baseball and softball synthetic turf fields.

Estimates show more than 45,000 Omaha kids play organized soccer, baseball and softball and two-thirds of the city’s youth soccer league games are played at Tranquility Park.

Construction on the project is scheduled to begin with the soccer fields in 2024. Baseball and softball improvements should begin in 2026. The improvements are scheduled to be complete in 2027.

Deborah Ward, executive director of Visit Omaha, said the updates and upgrades are a "game changer."

"When complete, the updated playing fields will give us the opportunity to attract at least 20 new regional and national youth sporting events to our city," Ward said. "Those tournaments are projected to bring in more than $78 million in direct visitor spending every year."

