With community forums, Metro explores future of Omaha's public transit

Metro is seeking community input on the future of Omaha’s public transit.

The agency that oversees the city’s public transportation plans to host in-person and digital community forums in March, with the first scheduled on Tuesday.

The open house-style forums are the next round of the MetroNEXT initiative, Metro’s yearlong process to improve transit in the Omaha region.

MetroNEXT began in 2021 with 14 community meetings that brought hundreds of Omahans to share their ideas and priorities with the agency.

Metro used the input gathered in 2021 to draft three scenarios that will be considered for the MetroNEXT plan, which will guide the agency over the next 5 to 10 years.

Those plans include consideration of converting to a regional transit authority, the agency said in a press release last week.

That possibility is still being explored, said Amy Haase, chair of Metro’s Board of Directors.

“We’ve seen that our community’s transit needs extend beyond city borders, and a regional transit authority would be better equipped to address those needs on a holistic level,” Haase said.

Each of the three scenarios emphasizes a different strategy: improvements to rider amenities, bolstering existing bus routes or extending service to new areas.

During the March meetings, community members can provide input and review the scenarios.

Feedback from the meetings will help develop a final scenario for the MetroNEXT plan, which will be presented to the public in April.

Tuesday’s in-person meeting will be from 4 to 6 p.m. in Metro offices at 2222 Cuming St.

Additional meeting times and links to the Zoom meetings can be found at www.ometro.com/metronext/.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.