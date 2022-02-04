With COVID cases dropping, Nebraska Medicine to lift crisis plan

With new cases of COVID-19 on the decline and new hospital admissions decreasing, Nebraska Medicine announced Friday that it will roll back its crisis measures on Monday and gradually resume delayed surgeries and other procedures.
In response, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that the state was revising a directed health measure that had suspended some inpatient and outpatient surgeries at the Nebraska Medical Center. The measure is set to expire at 9 a.m. Monday.
The state measure, issued a day after Nebraska Medicine invoked its crisis standards, was set to remain in place through Feb. 13.
The health system enacted the first level of what are known as crisis standards of care on Jan. 13 in the face of a surge of the omicron variant, a growing demand for hospital beds and a shortage of staff available to provide it.
Health system officials at the time said they were invoking the standards for the first time in the health system's history to prepare for an anticipated further surge in COVID cases and the need for additional health care expected to come with it.
Since Jan. 13, Douglas County has recorded a pandemic peak in new cases and a pandemic-high number of people hospitalized with the virus. A total of 452 residents were hospitalized in the metro area on Jan. 24.
Both new cases of and hospitalizations for COVID-19 are on the decline, although hospital tallies in the metro area are falling more slowly than case counts. The number of Nebraska Medicine staff members in quarantine and isolation also has decreased significantly, according to the health system.
In a statement Friday, Nebraska Medicine officials said the restrictions it imposed on surgeries and procedures allowed the health system to better control hospitalizations, prioritizing care for those who needed it most during that period.
While the health system no longer will be in crisis mode, the officials said, it will remain in contingency operations, meaning changes still may be needed in clinical spaces and practices to meet the demand for patient care.
Staff members are contacting patients who have had appointments and procedures postponed over the past three weeks to get them rescheduled as soon as possible.
