With COVID cases dropping, Nebraska Medicine to lift crisis plan

With new cases of COVID-19 on the decline and new hospital admissions decreasing, Nebraska Medicine announced Friday that it will roll back its crisis measures on Monday and gradually resume delayed surgeries and other procedures.

In response, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that the state was revising a directed health measure that had suspended some inpatient and outpatient surgeries at the Nebraska Medical Center. The measure is set to expire at 9 a.m. Monday.

The state measure, issued a day after Nebraska Medicine invoked its crisis standards, was set to remain in place through Feb. 13.

The health system enacted the first level of what are known as crisis standards of care on Jan. 13 in the face of a surge of the omicron variant, a growing demand for hospital beds and a shortage of staff available to provide it.

Health system officials at the time said they were invoking the standards for the first time in the health system's history to prepare for an anticipated further surge in COVID cases and the need for additional health care expected to come with it.