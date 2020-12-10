With death of 28-year-old man, 3 people now have died following house explosion in Omaha

The 28-year-old man who was severely burned in the Tuesday morning house explosion near 51st and M Streets, has died, Omaha police said Thursday.

Alex Toledo had been transferred to a burn unit at the Kansas University Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. He initially was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Two other people died in the explosion: Theresa Toledo, 73, and her daughter, Angela Toledo Miller, 45. Alex is the son of Angela and the grandson of Theresa.

Theresa's partner, Larry Rodriguez, 72, was taken in critical condition to the Nebraska Medical Center.

After the explosion, Alex was found sitting on the side of what was left of the home. He was "completely charred. His clothes were burned off him," a neighbor said.

Neighbors wrapped him in blankets and two men picked him up and carried him across the street.

Alex died Wednesday, police said.

The day before the explosion and subsequent fire, Theresa had applied for a domestic abuse protection order against Alex, who was living in her basement. In the petition, she said he used meth and hallucinogenic mushrooms.