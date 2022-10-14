With drought in Nebraska, watering needs to continue year-round

Don’t store your hoses away with the lawn mower and other garden equipment.

With the drought, watering your plants, trees and shrubs isn’t just a summer chore anymore.

“We need to rethink how we approach watering the landscape,” said Scott Evans, horticulture program coordinator for the Nebraska Extension in Douglas and Sarpy Counties. “It should be year-round when the ground is not frozen and temperatures are 40 or above.”

Since Jan. 1, the Omaha area has received just 20.72 inches of rain, 7.22 inches less than the average for this time of year, said Brett Albright of the National Weather Service. That puts the area into a D1 designation, the first and lowest official drought category.

The hardest-hit areas in Nebraska are in the southwest and northeast, with many counties listed as D3 or D4, the highest category of drought.

In the northeast, for example, Norfolk has received only 11.65 inches of its usual 23.82 inches of rain. In the southwest, North Platte has 12.55 inches of precipitation, a deficit of 6.67 inches.

“That drought is expanding south and worsening for the Omaha area,” Albright said. “That is the general trend for the last couple of weeks.”

So even though it's cooling, landscapes will continue to need water.

Scott says that during November, December, January and February watering should be done at least twice a month if there’s been no impactful precipitation and temperatures permit.

Last winter, Nebraska had one of its lowest snowfall totals on record. The 10.8 inches of snow was the third-lowest snowfall on record since 1884.

“This spring we saw a lot of winter damage on our landscape plants due to the dry winter,” Evans said. "We saw more of an increase in winter kill this spring than we have seen in the last maybe eight years."

Albright said the official outlook is that a big chunk of the Midwest, stretching from the Dakotas to Texas and Louisiana, will see continued or expanded drought conditions.

“In all likelihood, the drought probably isn’t going to end and there’s a decent chance that the drought is going to get worse as we move into the winter,” Albright said. “Even when we get a lot of snow, it doesn’t have a lot of water content. Typically we see our lowest precip totals in the winter and that makes it hard to recover from drought in the winter months.”

Even if the state would receive huge amounts of snow, say the 52.7 inches of 2018-19, that equated to around only 5 inches of its liquid equivalent. That’s not enough to get the area out of its drought designation.

Tuesday night’s half inch of rain helped, Evans said. But because it came so fast and furious and the ground is so hard, some precipitation just ran off and didn’t penetrate into the soil.

“We need slow gentle rains that allow the water to soak in,” Evans said.

Although damage to plants due to lack of moisture over the winter won’t show up until spring, there’s some other immediate effects. Especially on trees.

Drought conditions could affect fall leaf colors this year, Evans said. Lack of water stresses the trees and it will put its available resources into other essential functions.

Some trees will lose leaves earlier than usual.

“They might not be as vibrant as in the past,” he said. “But trees often fool us. We could have horrible conditions and still get good fall color change.”