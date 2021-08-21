With food, music and dancing, Omaha's Original Greek Festival is an immersive experience

With generous offerings of tasty Greek food, live music and dancing in midtown Omaha on Saturday, you could be forgiven for briefly believing that you had been transported to the European country on the Mediterranean Sea.
That immersive atmosphere is one St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church parishioners and associates spent many hours creating for the hundreds of people who came to Omaha's Original Greek Festival, which started Friday and concludes Sunday evening.
To those of Greek origin, the festivities provide an opportunity to proudly celebrate their heritage. This year's festival is taking place roughly one week after the church celebrated the Dormition of the Virgin Mary (her death and bodily assumption into heaven) on Aug. 15.
“Without a festival (celebrating the holiday), that's really not being Greek,” parishioner Vicki Karfias said. “We want to be friends with the community of Omaha.”
Melina Piperis spent a few minutes about noon Saturday expertly singing a traditional Greek song. For Piperis, 18, being able to participate in the festival and sing in the Greek language are sentimental experiences.
“The Greek Festival is one of the most important events of my life because I get to connect with the older generations,” she said, adding that her parents are second-generation Greek Americans. “The best part of it is when we get to Greek dance and sing in Greek. My YaYa — my grandmother — gets to be here and watch us. It means a lot to our grandparents to do this.”
Indeed, Piperis wasn’t the only young person celebrating Greek heritage. Shortly after she left the stage, the musicians gave way to some of the about 80 dancers.
“The big thing is to be inclusive so that way people can feel like they can be part of their culture and participate,” festival co-chair Joe Jensen said. “Everyone performing … are all people who come to our community to practice and get a chance to showcase some of their skills and talents.”
In the 110-year-old church building’s basement, Helen Nick manned the table of Greek sweets created by recipes she brought with her when she immigrated to the U.S. in the early 1960s. The offerings included koulourakia and kourambiethes.
The ingredients are pretty simple, like butter, powdered sugar and, on the higher end, whiskey used as a flavor enhancer.
Just across from Nick’s table, a plethora of memorabilia and books were for sale. Between admission, food and boutique sales, Jensen said the Greek Festival accounts for about 30% of the church’s annual revenue.
“Without the festival, we couldn’t keep the lights on,” he said.
The Greek Festival continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church at 602 Park Ave.