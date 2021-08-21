With food, music and dancing, Omaha's Original Greek Festival is an immersive experience

With generous offerings of tasty Greek food, live music and dancing in midtown Omaha on Saturday, you could be forgiven for briefly believing that you had been transported to the European country on the Mediterranean Sea.

That immersive atmosphere is one St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church parishioners and associates spent many hours creating for the hundreds of people who came to Omaha's Original Greek Festival, which started Friday and concludes Sunday evening.

To those of Greek origin, the festivities provide an opportunity to proudly celebrate their heritage. This year's festival is taking place roughly one week after the church celebrated the Dormition of the Virgin Mary (her death and bodily assumption into heaven) on Aug. 15.

“Without a festival (celebrating the holiday), that's really not being Greek,” parishioner Vicki Karfias said. “We want to be friends with the community of Omaha.”

Melina Piperis spent a few minutes about noon Saturday expertly singing a traditional Greek song. For Piperis, 18, being able to participate in the festival and sing in the Greek language are sentimental experiences.