With massive downtown Omaha projects coming, long-vacant lot may finally see development

A vacant lot in the heart of downtown Omaha has for nearly two decades sat earmarked for projects that never broke ground — a missing piece in the increasingly ambitious growth of the city’s urban core.

That may soon change. There's recent local and national interest in the site of the former Union Pacific Railroad headquarters as a prime spot for development, said Kevin Andersen, a deputy chief of staff with the Mayor's Office.

The square block at 14th and Dodge Streets has remained vacant since Union Pacific moved its headquarters across the street in 2004 and the site was fully cleared in 2008.

Through a deal with Lanoha Real Estate Co., the city will be granted ownership of the Lanoha-owned site, and in exchange will give the local real estate developer the city-owned site where the W. Dale Clark Library currently sits.

The land swap will pave the way for a new Mutual of Omaha headquarters to rise on the W. Dale Clark property at 15th and Douglas Streets, just to the west of downtown's Gene Leahy Mall.

Mutual for years has studied its facilities needs. The company was approached about a year ago by developer Jason Lanoha, who, at the time, proposed Mutual build its new headquarters downtown on the former Union Pacific lot.

Mutual's decision to move downtown was cemented in the city's plan to build a 3-mile streetcar line connecting the University of Nebraska Medical Center to Omaha’s riverfront.

In fact, Mutual's desire to be on the streetcar route led to the land-swap proposal between Lanoha and the city. After Mutual approached the city in September to see if it would consider altering the route to include the Union Pacific lot, the city suggested the land swap as a way to accommodate Mutual's goal without redrawing the streetcar route, Mayor Jean Stothert said in January.

The Mutual project, estimated to cost about $443 million, would drastically change Omaha’s skyline and bring thousands of workers downtown.

It's a project the scale of which meets the expectations Lanoha and the city previously had for the former Union Pacific lot that sits two blocks away.

When Lanoha bought the vacant property in 2014, he floated a plan that featured a glass structure 10 to 25 stories high that would be heavy on offices but include retail space and condos.

That plan later evolved into a $200 million high-rise with two towers up to 30 stories high.

The project would have fulfilled an unofficial commitment to city officials to erect a tall structure on the site that enhanced the city's skyline and brought more jobs to Omaha's downtown.

Lanoha told The World-Herald in 2019 that over the years his company declined multiple offers that didn't quite fulfill that commitment.

Before it was purchased by Lanoha, the property reverted to city ownership in 2002 as part of an incentive package for Union Pacific to build its new and consolidated 20-story corporate structure across Dodge Street.

In 2005, Mayor Mike Fahey's administration sold the property to Kansas-based Townsend Inc. for $1. The developer then paid several million dollars to tear down the old 12-story Union Pacific building.

Townsend proposed a 32-story project filled with residential condos, offices and a hotel. The project, called WallStreet Tower, never got off the ground. It was stalled by a lack of financing during an economic downturn and then by tighter lending requirements.

After taking his own project proposal to the city, Lanoha finalized the purchase of the land from Townsend in 2014 for $2.75 million.

Soon, the lot will be back in the city's hands.

Lanoha declined to share details on the land swap.

An appraisal of both locations is still underway, Andersen said.

Mutual, in a document submitted to the city, estimated the expense for the W. Dale Clark land and acquisition at $4.15 million.

Renewed interest in the former Union Pacific property is on trend with a growing interest in all of downtown as an area of redevelopment, Andersen said.

"There’s a broad interest in downtown development right now, which is certainly encouraging and a result of the activity investment that we’ve seen in the area," Andersen said.

Andersen declined to name companies or developers that have shown an interest in the site, and noted that any discussions are still in early stages.

More than half a dozen developers showed an interest in the W. Dale Clark site — long considered a prime spot for redevelopment — before the city landed on Mutual for the location.

The former Union Pacific lot won't officially be given to the city until the demolition of the 45-year-old W. Dale Clark Library is complete, the cost of which the city will cover.

A call for proposals on the demolition will be made by the city in coming weeks, which will clarify the costs of the demo, Andersen said.

Demolition of the existing library is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.

Officials also hope to see redevelopment on a city-owned property just to the east of the W. Dale Clark site. That location is currently used as a staging area for the Gene Leahy Mall construction.

Any future projects on that site would likely be scaled in consideration of the Mutual skyscraper and the park.

"You don’t want a huge, looming presence over the park, so we anticipate scaling up to what will be the good-sized Mutual building," Andersen said.

Mutual of Omaha CEO James Blackledge in January said the company's new headquarters will be on the scale of the 45-story First National Bank Tower — potentially even taller.

Parking will also have to be taken into consideration for any future projects on the vacant city-owned lot, but the proposed streetcar system would help with that, Andersen said.

Both the Mutual skyscraper and the streetcar system will require a number of rounds of city approvals over the next year.

Parts of the projects will come before the Omaha City Council on March 29, including Mutual's application for $68 million in tax-increment financing, and an ordinance that would create an Omaha Streetcar Authority.

Plans call for construction to begin on both projects by next year, with both open and functioning in 2026.

