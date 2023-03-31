Flipping through Nebraska School for the Deaf class photos, Jonathan Scherling and Linsay Darnall Jr. pause to point out their relatives.

There's a picture of Darnall's mom, dad and brother. Scherling's mom, dad and two of his grandparents also attended the school.

"I wouldn't exist if it wasn't for this school because my parents met here," Scherling signs.

"Same," Darnall signs. "My parents met here."

The photos that Scherling and Darnall were looking at are part of an exhibit at the Nebraska Deaf Heritage Museum and Cultural Center.

Inside the museum, there are black and white photos, a replica dorm room, schoolroom, a timeline of the school's history, trophies and other memorabilia from the school — all things that were saved and preserved after the school's closure.

The Nebraska School for the Deaf opened in 1869 and ended its 129-year run in Omaha in 1998. The museum is housed inside the Thompson Dormitory on the school's former campus near 45th Street and Bedford Avenue.

This museum, which opened in 2001, is the only one in Nebraska solely dedicated to the collection, preservation, exhibition and celebration of the Deaf community, Scherling said.

To kickoff Deaf History Month, this Saturday the public is invited to tour the museum from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be American Sign Language storytelling, booths and light refreshments. Admission is $10. The museum is located at 3223 N. 45th St.

There will be a special exhibit on deaf Nebraskans and their involvement in the theatrical arts. People like Herb Larson, a 1951 graduate of the school, who had a talk show called "Off-Hand" where he interviewed famous people. He was called the deaf Johnny Carson by some.

Communicating through an American Sign Language interpreter, Scherling and Darnall said three E's guide the museum and cultural center: Educate, engage and empower.

Scherling said an emphasis of the museum is wanting to look at the positive contributions of deaf people. He said some might look at deaf people and think their life won't be as good or have questions about how to "fix" someone who is deaf.

"We want to celebrate who we are, celebrate what we have," Scherling said.

"We want to celebrate our culture. The museum is just one example of trying to preserve that history and deaf people being able to gather and socialize and to be able to celebrate our heritage."

Darnall went the Nebraska School for the Deaf. Scherling missed the opportunity because of the school's closure and instead attended the Iowa School for the Deaf.

In June 1997, the Nebraska Board of Education voted to close the school after the Legislature cut the school's $3.7 million budget by nearly $1 million.

Even some legislators who supported closing the school agreed that it provided a high quality of education, but they questioned the price. Enrollment had also dropped from a peak of nearly 200 students in 1979 to 32 in 1998.

After the school's closure, some families moved to Iowa or fought their local school districts so their children could attend the Iowa School for the Deaf. Others were told by school officials there was no need to send some students out of state because schools and special programs in the area could serve deaf children.

To explain what the Nebraska School for the Deaf meant to its students, Darnall used the example of beloved character Harry Potter. Darnall said Potter felt like he didn't fit in with his family but when he goes to Hogwarts, he discovers everyone there is like him.

“It’s the same thing here as a deaf school," Darnall said. "Same thing here at NSD.”

Darnall said about 90% of deaf children are born to hearing parents. When the Nebraska School for the Deaf closed, Darnall said alumni worried about future deaf students.

“We can empathize with that feeling of being a deaf child, and we couldn’t even begin to imagine what their life would be like without a place like this,” Darnall said.

Scherling said he attended a mainstream school before attending the Iowa school for four years. Despite coming from a supportive deaf family, Scherling said his self-esteem and confidence grew after going to a deaf school and he had more opportunities to participate in activities.

But the museum is more than just a place for alumni to walk down memory lane. Scherling said it's a place for deaf youth to learn about deaf history and culture and to see role models they maybe don't see in their current schools.

"That deaf people can be successful," Scherling said. "For them to see role models that they can see themselves in and they can look up to. We want to empower them to feel good about themselves."

