With potential new central library, Omaha officials envision ‘world class space’

Omaha officials announced plans on Friday to begin the process of developing a new central library at 72nd and Dodge Streets that would incorporate the services of one of the country's first technology libraries.
The central library, as it's imagined, would rise in the place of Do Space. The incorporation of the private digital library, which was founded in a former Borders bookstore, is just one aspect of plans that are developing and not guaranteed to move forward.
The fundraising organization Heritage Omaha, previously called Heritage Services, has raised money to continue exploration of the potential project, which some officials have said could cost $100 million.
Heritage, the City of Omaha, Omaha Public Library, the Library Foundation and Do Space also launched a website Friday where ongoing project updates and information on opportunities for public input will be posted. The site can be found at omahacentrallibrary.org.
Any future project at the Do Space location would incorporate Do Space technology programs with traditional library services, according to a joint press release from the stakeholders.
"We feel we have created something with Do Space that models how important technology is to libraries in the 21st century," said Rachel Jacobson, president of Heritage. "We want to make sure that whatever we do, that the best of Do Space is integrated with the system."
Do Space, which opened Nov. 7, 2015, is a digital library where members can use computers and other technology like 3D printers. Heritage raised about $7 million to renovate the former store and equip it with computers and software. A separate nonprofit, Community Information Trust, was created to run the operation.
Regardless of Do Space's involvement, the central library would remain a public entity, Jacobson told The World-Herald.
Do Space would continue to operate during the building project phase. If the project moves forward, more information regarding interim operations will be announced, according to the press release.
The team officially launched a phase of planning meant to gather community input and explore what the potential project would entail.
Heritage Omaha has raised money to bring three partners into the planning process:
● HDR, an Omaha-based architecture and engineering practice, is serving as lead designer on the project.
● Margaret Sullivan Studio (MSS), a nationally recognized library expert and full-service design firm that specializes in civic projects. Margaret Sullivan Studio will run community engagement as part of the exploration phase.
● Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture (APMA), an Omaha-based architectural firm that specializes in library design, will focus on library programming and interior space design.
The three have begun to gather input from library staff and will look to community partners on the design of the new library.
“We intend to reach out to a variety of community leaders and try to have as broad representation of input as we possibly can,” Jacobson said.
The "exploration and engagement phase" with HDR, Margaret Sullivan Studio and APMA will last through the end of April.
"We're hoping to get a lot of input and ideas from Omaha Public Library staff, Do Space staff, community groups and from the public over that period that the architecture team will then integrate with a design," Jacobson said.
Once that design is drafted, all the stakeholders will decide whether to move forward with the project. If that happens, a project proposal will be presented to the Omaha Public Library Board of Trustees for approval.
Library and city officials have eyed the Dodge Street corridor from 72nd to 90th Streets as a possible location for a central library since a 2017 library facilities master plan pointed to the area.
Tom Trenolone, vice president and design director at HDR, said the project has the potential to transform the corner of 72nd and Dodge.
“The location has some of the best public transportation access in the city, affords the opportunity for adequate parking, and as the area further develops, will include beautiful pedestrian-friendly spaces that connect new and existing residential, retail and office space around the intersection,” he said.
The groups' announcement on Friday and the kickoff of a design and engagement phase don't guarantee the project will move forward, according to the press release.
But if a new central library is constructed, officials have said the overall project could cost upward of $100 million.
“We want to dream really big here,” Jacobson said. “If this project launches, we want it to be a world class space. Libraries are our most important civic spaces and we want to build something that Omahans are proud of for 100 years.”
The rollout of the design and engagement phase follows a resolution passed by the Omaha Public Library Board of Trustees on Nov. 18 that publicly declared board members intend to work with Heritage on plans for a potential new central library.
Before Friday's update, discussions of those evolving plans have largely occurred out of the public eye.
City officials for years have debated an overhaul of Omaha's libraries. This latest announcement comes as the city prepares to demolish the downtown W. Dale Clark Library to make room for a new Mutual of Omaha headquarters.
Heritage, city and OPL officials have stressed that the possibility of a new central library is separate from the demolition of the W. Dale Clark.
Public services of the W. Dale Clark are expected to move four blocks from its current location to 1401 Jones St. Administrative offices and distribution will move to a former Shopko store at 84th and Frederick Streets.
