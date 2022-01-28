With potential new central library, Omaha officials envision ‘world class space’

Omaha officials announced plans on Friday to begin the process of developing a new central library at 72nd and Dodge Streets that would incorporate the services of one of the country's first technology libraries.

The central library, as it's imagined, would rise in the place of Do Space. The incorporation of the private digital library, which was founded in a former Borders bookstore, is just one aspect of plans that are developing and not guaranteed to move forward.

The fundraising organization Heritage Omaha, previously called Heritage Services, has raised money to continue exploration of the potential project, which some officials have said could cost $100 million.

Heritage, the City of Omaha, Omaha Public Library, the Library Foundation and Do Space also launched a website Friday where ongoing project updates and information on opportunities for public input will be posted. The site can be found at omahacentrallibrary.org.

Any future project at the Do Space location would incorporate Do Space technology programs with traditional library services, according to a joint press release from the stakeholders.