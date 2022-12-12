With respiratory illnesses high, supplies of drugs for kids can be hard to find around Omaha

Sally Fefee took her 4-year-old daughter, Lily, to an urgent care center after the youngster developed an ear infection.

The advanced practice registered nurse they saw warned Fefee that antibiotics used to treat such infections are in short supply nationwide. The nurse said, however, that Fefee’s pharmacy should have the antibiotic, called cefdinir, that she prescribed.

But when Fefee took the prescription to a nearby pharmacy, a staff member told her that the store didn’t have the medication in stock. By that time, the urgent care had closed and it was too late to call for a prescription for another drug.

After some calls the next morning, the urgent care notified Fefee that the medication was available at a pharmacy near her home in Omaha’s Minne Lusa neighborhood. Lily’s temperature had gone down by then, but Fefee picked up the medication.

In the meantime, Fefee posted about the delay on Facebook, hearing back from a couple other moms who had experienced similar delay in recent weeks or who had to call multiple pharmacies to find prescribed medications.

“I never thought the shortage of medicine would hit home, but it did,” Fefee said.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services last week alerted health care providers in the state to nationwide shortages of amoxicillin and an amoxillicin-based medication called Augmentin that are mainline medications used to treat bacterial infections — think ear infections, strep throat and pneumonia — that can follow a viral illness.

Also on the short list: Tamiflu, the antiviral used to treat influenza. For that, agency officials recommended that providers consider treating only high-risk, symptomatic patients. Treatment must be started within 48 hours of symptom onset.

Recently, news reports also indicated difficulty finding liquid over-the-counter children’s pain and fever relievers, such as Tylenol and Motrin, in some parts of the U.S.

Dr. Melissa St. Germain, vice president and medical director of Children’s Physicians in Omaha, said doctors’ offices locally and across the U.S. are seeing high volumes of respiratory illnesses — respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, plus influenza and COVID-19.

With the increase in those viral illnesses, she said, come higher numbers of secondary bacterial infections, including ear infections and pneumonia, which has increased antibiotic use. Antibiotics do not work against viruses, only bacteria.

With commonly used medications such as amoxicillin in short supply, providers go down the list to other antibiotics, such as the one Fefee got, that will cure the infection. “Then, we start to see shortages of all those antibiotics as well, because we’re using them more frequently than we normally do,” St. Germain said.

St. Germain said the shortages mainly involve the liquid forms of the antibiotics, which are given to children under 12 who aren’t used to or can’t swallow pills. Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha has sufficient antibiotics for hospitalized patients.

But the shortage of liquid formulations means providers and parents are having to get creative to get the medications into their kids, either opening capsules and sprinkling them on soft foods such as applesauce or crushing tablets and putting them in a small amount of liquid or applesauce.

Some of the alternatives to amoxicillin also may not taste as good. For those, St. Germain advises taking a page from Mary Poppins and adding a little chocolate syrup. “A little chocolate syrup in there, it will go right down,” she said.

Normally, Children’s providers would send a prescription to a pharmacy electronically. But with the shortage, they have gone back to printing them and asking families to help find a pharmacy that has the medicine, she said. Clinics don’t have the means to track shifting availability.

“It’s hit or miss,” St. Germain said. “You might call a pharmacy today and they don’t have any, and tomorrow they do.”

She said she hasn’t heard of any parents who have been unable to get the medications they need, but she has heard of delays in finding them.

Children’s Physicians urgent cares sometimes can give youngsters a first dose of a medicine before they leave to buy a little extra time to get prescriptions filled, St. Germain said. But the health system doesn’t have enough of the medications to do that in all of its clinics.

Parents need to know that some bacterial infections, such as strep and pneumonia, need to be treated right away, she said.

But mild ear infections in older children sometimes go away on their own. For those children, watchful waiting for a time may be fine. Ear pressure comes from a plugged nose, so reducing congestion in the nose by blowing or using saline rinses can help ears feel better.

As for pain relievers, parents should use them if their child is in pain, she said. But a mild fever of, say, 100.4 degrees, doesn’t always require ibuprofen or acetaminophen. The body’s natural response to a virus or bacteria is to produce a fever, which can be beneficial.

“I don’t want parents to stress if they aren’t able to find those medicines or feel like they have to be using those every single time their child gets a fever or is a little uncomfortable,” she said.

If parents are having trouble finding brand-name pain relievers, she said, generics or store brands also work.

