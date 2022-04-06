With reveal of art pieces for sculpture garden, Gene Leahy Mall moves closer to reopening

From a Colorado mountainside to a studio in Brooklyn, sculptures created by world-renowned artists will soon converge in downtown Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall.

Five art pieces are planned for Gene Leahy’s sculpture garden on the north end of the park, along Douglas Street, said Stephan Grot, executive director of Kaneko, an art gallery in the Old Market.

Wednesday's reveal of the pieces was more than a year in the making. It began with a partnership between Kaneko and the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority (MECA).

"To be able to get artists with a serious reputation, who have art that's already made and have it be durable is a bit of a challenge," Grot said. "We needed to be able to quickly find some experts."

Kaneko turned to the International Sculpture Center, which helped identify 10 artists, who were then narrowed down to five.

Linda Fleming

A sculptor and university professor, Fleming's work often includes intricate patterns resembling lace, tendrils of smoke or webs. Her sculpture, Helios, was created in 2011 and is made of powder coated steel. It stands about 8 feet tall and 9 feet wide.

John Clement

Often working with bent steel and aluminum pipe, Clement has sculptures installed throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. His piece, Love Exists, is made of steel pipe and stands a little more than 9 feet tall and 9 feet wide. The yellow sculpture is in line with Clement's style of looping and swooping pieces.

Richard Hunt

Hunt has more than 125 public sculptures across the United States. His piece, Planar and Tubular, was previously displayed at the Bluhm Family Terrace at the Art Institute of Chicago, and will join the four other sculptures in the Gene Leahy sculpture garden in early June.

James Surls

For years Surls' sculpture Walking Flower Times the Power of Five has remained at his workshop about 30 miles west of Aspen, Colorado. The piece was brought to Omaha in January and displayed at Kaneko. Like much of his work, Surls said the piece was inspired by shapes found in nature.

Bruce Beasley

Beasley is an American abstract expressionist sculptor who currently lives and works in Oakland, California. His piece Aeolis 7 was created in 2020 and stands 13 feet tall and 5½ feet wide.

Each of the five pieces will be rotated out of the sculpture garden after three years.

Beyond the sculpture garden, work on other features of the park continued Wednesday as Katie Bassett, vice president of parks with MECA, pointed out the progress made over the winter months.

"It's exciting to really finalize some of these pieces that will be installed here soon and will be an amenity for everyone to enjoy," Bassett said.

Gene Leahy is still on schedule to reopen July 1, Bassett said.

The park was originally planned to open at the end of May, but was delayed by about one month because of supply chain and COVID-19 problems, MECA announced in January.

The July 1 reopening will be followed by a weekend of events, including a number of family-friendly activities, free entertainment and live music.

