With 'roller coaster' weather in Nebraska, it's best to hit pause on planting

Scott Evans has a caution for area gardeners eager to plant:

"This is Nebraska,'' he said. "Right now our weather is on a big roller coaster. Just because it's nice today and tomorrow, doesn't mean it's going to be nice a week from now."

Evans, horticulture program coordinator for the Extension Office in Douglas-Sarpy Counties, says it's best to hit pause on your planting plans.

Even though it's been warm and sunny the past few days, next week's temperatures will be cooler, with highs at night in the 30s.

That's too cold for tomatoes and other warm-season crops. They prefer soil temperatures above 65 degrees. On Monday, the soil temperature in Omaha was around 55.

Last year, Evans said, it snowed 6 inches in mid-April and nighttime temperatures dropped into the 20s.

"We would want to be very cautious on purchasing and planting," he said. "We don't want to buy something and go rebuying again."

The safest time to plant remains after Mother's Day, which this year falls on May 13. That's when the danger of frost is gone, Evans said.