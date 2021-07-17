Omaha’s Gene Leahy Mall is slowly blossoming into what could be one of the city’s signature attractions.

Playground infrastructure is taking shape. Decorative concrete walkways have been poured. Honeybees and rabbits have even begun to hang around the trees and shrubbery that have breathed a little life into the former lagoon now raised to street level.

Upon the mall’s opening next Memorial Day weekend, Omahans will be able to party at the park like it’s 2022.

There’s still plenty of construction work to be done at the park, which is being renovated as part of a $400 million public-private overhaul of Omaha’s three downtown riverfront parks. Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing are in earlier stages of construction.

Officials with the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority — the group managing the project — let a World-Herald reporter and photographer behind the construction fences to see how the Gene Leahy Mall overhaul has progressed.

Shade canopies, food trucks and a bioswale

Along the southwest corner of the park, near 13th and Farnam Streets, an area called the Canopies — complete with three large shade canopies — will feature picnic and pingpong tables, artwork and a reflective pool, and several trees.

“It’s a great spot for birthday parties or family reunions, or even just if you bring your lunch and the kids play in the playground, and then they come over and eat lunch after they’re done,” said Katie Bassett, MECA’s vice president of parks.

A vehicle drop-off area on the western edge of the mall along 13th Street will at times host some of Omaha’s 100-plus food trucks.

Stretching along Douglas Street, in the northwest portion of Gene Leahy, a sculpture garden will have artwork, several walking paths, hammocks, gas fireplaces and a bioswale — a shallow reservoir that will collect rainwater and feature natural plant life.

Event lawn, performance pavilion

By year’s end, a large dirt patch in the middle of the mall should be covered with grass.

The 45,000-square-foot space, with a large performance pavilion at one end, will be used for everything from festivals and concerts to family picnics and Frisbee tosses.

A band of decorative concrete will be installed in front of the pavilion to serve as a dance space and eating area. When concerts aren’t happening, the pavilion will have tables and chairs and will be open for public use.

The pavilion, which should begin to take shape in September, will be lit from the interior, “so it’ll kind of glow at night,” Bassett said.

Officials have said the park will be “highly activated” with daily, weekly and monthly events that should keep the park vibrant and populated throughout each day.

Playgrounds, Omaha’s historic slides

Omaha’s historic metal-and-concrete slides aren’t going anywhere, but they do look a bit worse-for-wear these days. They’ll be spruced up with a new concrete overlay before the park opens.

Next to the slides, workers have been carefully placing large limestone blocks, which will serve as another spot for children to climb and play. Shade canopies will be installed near the slides for parents and guardians to take a load off.

“When parents are watching their kids slide, they’ll be able to sit in the shade or charge their phone or chat with friends,” Bassett said.

Three more slides are joining the mix, including a “roller slide” that people can race down on their bellies. A sledding hill will be in the area, as will large porch swings.

Elsewhere in the park, along the southern edge halfway between 10th and 13th Streets, infrastructure that will support a modern playground has taken shape. It will include a rope forest, a wooden deck for climbing and a rock wall.

Arches will eventually be installed atop the playground structure, adding another space for exploration.

Nearby, the foundation and four walls of a dark gray building that will house restrooms and some electrical and telecommunications equipment have risen in the park.

Free Wi-Fi will be available in all three of the city’s downtown riverfront parks.

Trees, flowers and shrubbery

In perhaps the most visible sign yet that progress on the park continues, leafy trees and bright flowers now dot the landscape that for months looked like a solid strip of dirt.

The park includes more than 30 species of trees, including heritage birch, Kentucky coffee, tulip and spring snow crabapple.

A few dozen types of shrubbery include the false indigo, silky dogwood, dwarf prairie rose and the American cranberrybush.

“We’ve gotten a lot of these trees from Lanoha (Nurseries), which is really great because they’ve grown up here in this climate and in these soils, so they’ll really thrive,” Bassett said.

The budget for landscaping, trees, soils, irrigation, boulders and limestone is about $5.7 million, according to MECA.

Dog park, water features

Toward the east end of the park, near 10th Street, basic infrastructure is in place for a large pond and the Cascades, an interactive water feature that will shoot water and change colors.

Crews will soon begin to focus on development of a dog park between Eighth Street and a city-owned parking garage near Ninth Street.

In the same area, a smaller pavilion with a 20-foot-by-40-foot shade structure will be available to the public when performances aren’t happening.

11th Street promenade

A promenade closed to traffic will stretch north to south through the mall where 11th Street intersects with the park.

The 35-foot-wide space will be used for markets and other events, and will include overhead lighting suspended from cables that zigzag above.

The addition of a stoplight at 11th and Douglas Streets will make crossing the street to the north more pedestrian friendly.

“It’s a really great connection from the Old Market all the way past (an under-construction concert venue near the Holland Performing Arts Center) into the Capitol District,” Bassett said.

