Wnds complicate firefighters' job at four-alarm fire in southwest Omaha

Winds complicated efforts to extinguish a four-alarm fire early Sunday at a senior living center under construction in southwest Omaha.

The fire at the Ovations Heartwood Preserve just north of 144th and Pacific Streets was reported by a passerby at 1:21 a.m., Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said. A second alarm was sounded at 2:11 a.m., the third alarm at 2:37 a.m. and the fourth alarm at 4:08 a.m.

"The crews are doing a great job under difficult conditions," Fitzpatrick said. "The winds were a factor for sure. They kept whipping up hot spots."

Firefighters attacked the fire from the roof with five aertial trucks pouring water on the building, Fitzpatrick said. Firefighters were able to create "a trench," a long narrow ventilation hole to acts as a fire break on the roof of a structure. That tactic is used when confronted with a stubborn concealed fire that is difficult to reach, or a fire that has a stronghold on the attic.

The fire was mostly contained to one of about five buildings, Fitzpatrick said. There was a haze of smoke trailing several blocks to the east and flames were still visible about 8 am.

At the peak of the fire, approximately 88 firefighters and 30 fire fire department apparatus were at the scene, Fitzpatrick said. By 8 a.m., there were about half those numbers were at the scene and the fire was reduced to a two alarm call, he said.

One firefighter became overheated and was treated at the scene, Fitzpatrick said. Fire crews are expected to remain on the scene throughout the day.

"We will still be here for quite awhile," he said. "It's a big fire scene."

Ovations Heartwood Preserve at 471 Maxwell Plaza was slated to open this year as a 550-unit senior living apartment complex. Omaha-based Broadmoor Development, founded by Tom Fellman and Howard Kooper, is behind that housing piece of the sprawling 500-acre mixed-use Heartwood campus west of Boys Town.

The last time the fire department fought a four-alarm fire was in January of 2004 at the former Butternut Coffee complex that was being transformed into apartments at 909 Jones St. The M's Pub fire in the Old Market produced a three-alarm fire in January of 2016, Fitzpatrick said.

